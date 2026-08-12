Rashid Shaheed to be Major Factor in 2026
Rashid Shaheed is expected to be a major factor in 2026, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Fowler wrote in his 2026 NFL Training Camp Buzz that Shaheed has been moving around the formation at camp, including time in the backfield. A full offseason in Seattle makes him a more viable option across the field, from short to deep. The former Saints playmaker was traded to the Seahawks at last season's trade deadline and hauled in 15 of 26 targets for 188 yards and no touchdowns in nine games. With a full offseason to get acclimated to the offense and build chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold, Shaheed could be a great value in the late rounds of fantasy leagues this season.
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN
Source: Jeremy Fowler - ESPN