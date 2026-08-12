Harold Fannin Jr. Keeps Making a Strong TE1 Case
Harold Fannin Jr. already showed he could handle plenty as a rookie. He caught 72 passes for 731 yards and six touchdowns on 107 targets last season, finishing as the TE5 in half-PPR. David Njoku is with the Chargers now, and Fannin sits alone at the top of Cleveland's tight end depth chart. The groin injury that cost him Week 18 required offseason surgery, but he was cleared before camp and has looked active since. Fannin caught four passes in the Browns' first padded practice, then grabbed two red-zone touchdowns from Shedeur Sanders on Aug. 10. Cleveland did add more competition by drafting KC Concepcion 24th overall and Denzel Boston 39th, so another 107 targets can't just be penciled in. The quarterback job is still unsettled, too. Even with all of that, Fannin already produced in a bad passing environment and now has the tight end job to himself. RotoBaller has him at TE8. That isn't a bargain-basement ranking, but there is still room for Fannin to beat it if Cleveland's offense takes even a small step forward.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller