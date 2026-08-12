Ryan Gerard Hoping to Rebound at TPC Southwind

Aug 12, 2026, 10:13 AM ET
Ryan Gerard missed the cut at the Wyndham Championship, but that came after a strong stretch that included finishes of T26, T9, and T8 in his three previous events. He now looks to get back on track at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he finished T44 in his lone appearance at TPC Southwind last year. The course requires precision, and Gerard ranks 27th on approach (+0.424 strokes per round), 26th in putting (+0.394), and 36th in driving accuracy. Last year at TPC Southwind, Gerard struggled off the tee and on the greens, losing more than 5.1 strokes combined in those areas. He enters the week 16th in the FedExCup standings, putting him in a comfortable position to advance deeper into the playoffs. At $7,400 on DraftKings, Gerard profiles as a boom-or-bust option given his recent volatility and struggles here last year.--Dakota Legg - RotoBallerSource: PGA Tour