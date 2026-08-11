Knicks See Progress From Pacome Dadiet
Pacome Dadiet has generated some internal optimism entering his third season, though The Athletic's James L. Edwards III still does not see a clear rotation path for him. Some within the organization believe the 21-year-old is making progress behind the scenes, but his shooting has yet to translate consistently at the NBA, G-League, or summer league levels. Dadiet said studying OG Anunoby and Mikal Bridges has helped him grasp Mike Brown's system, with cutting and hustle plays looking like his best route to minutes. Anunoby, Bridges, and Josh Hart still sit ahead of him, keeping Dadiet off the fantasy radar.
Source: James L. Edwards III
Source: James L. Edwards III