Nathan Eovaldi Placed on 15-Day Injured List With Elbow Inflammation
Nathan Eovaldi (elbow) was placed on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to August 9, on Monday, according to the team. Eovaldi will head to the shelf due to right posterior elbow inflammation. The good news is that it's not UCL-related, which is an encouraging sign. The assumption is that Eovaldi will undergo more testing in the coming days. Fantasy managers should stay tuned for a better timetable on his status. This season, Eovaldi owns a 4.21 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, and a 137/32 K/BB ratio across 132.2 innings of work this season. Cal Quantrill will get the start in Eovaldi's place against the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday
Source: Texas Rangers PR
Source: Texas Rangers PR