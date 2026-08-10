Karson Milbrandt Has Been Hit Hard in August at Triple-A
Karson Milbrandt has given up 11 combined earned runs in his last two August starts for Triple-A Jacksonville to bring his record to 0-5 in his last six starts. The right-handed pitcher is clearly talented but has found the going tough at Jacksonville. In Double-A Pensacola prior to his promotion, Milbrandt was 4-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 1.00 WHIP, but he's yet to find a win at Jacksonville. Despite his struggles, Milbrandt is ranked as the No. 4 overall prospect for the Marlins and has four 55-graded pitches in his fastball, curveball, slider, and cutter. Milbrandt might need to work through his struggles that he is experiencing in his first taste of Triple-A. He is still a highly ranked prospect and could debut for Miami at some point next season.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball