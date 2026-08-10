Cody Bellinger Taking Batting Practice, "Feeling Good"
Cody Bellinger (hamstring) took on-field batting practice on Aug. 5, his first time doing so since he was diagnosed with a Grade 2 hamstring strain on July 27, per MLB.com. "I'm feeling good," Bellinger said on Aug. 8. "I feel like I'm right on track." Bellinger was placed on the 10-day injured list on July 26. It's unclear when the 31-year-old veteran will be reinstated to the major-league roster, but he has also been doing running and throwing as he recovers from his hamstring injury. The initial expectation was that the left-handed slugger would miss four to six weeks, so barring a setback as he continues to ramp up, he could return to the Yankees before the end of August. A short minor-league assignment will probably be necessary because of his extended absence. Bellinger's return will be much-anticipated for the Bronx Bombers, even though the three-time All-Star has been a bit of a disappointment in 2026 with a .259/.350/.420 slash line, 11 home runs, 53 RBI, 10 steals, and 52 runs scored across his 102 games and 434 plate appearances in his second year with the Yanks.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com