Cooper Pratt Goes to Injured List with Hamtring Injury
Cooper Pratt (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day Injured List on Sunday, according to Hunter Baumgardt. Pratt experienced hamstring discomfort during Saturday's contest. The team was hopeful this was a day-to-day issue, but instead, Pratt landed on the shelf due to a right hamstring strain. The Brewers could be limited at shortstop with Joey Ortiz (neck) considered day-to-day right now. David Hamilton is drawing the start at shortstop on Sunday. He figures to see increased time over there, along with Ortiz once he's healthy. Pratt is set to undergo an MRI on Sunday, so fantasy managers should get a better idea about his timetable after that.
Source: Hunter Baumgardt
Source: Hunter Baumgardt