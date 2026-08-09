Austin Hays Signs Deal with Padres
Austin Hays to a one-year deal on Sunday, according to Ken Rosenthal. Hays was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday. He went unclaimed and ended up hitting free agency, where the Padres wasted little time scooping him up. Hays only played 12 games for the White Sox this season, but he should be an upgrade in the outfield for the Padres. The 31-year-old crushes left-handed pitching and could push for an everyday role if he continues to hit consistently. He could be someone worth watching in deep leagues, assuming he gets regular playing time in San Diego.
Source: San Diego Padres
Source: San Diego Padres