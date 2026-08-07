Twins to Promote Top Infield Prospect Kaelen Culpepper to Major Leagues
Kaelen Culpepper to the major leagues, according to Aaron Gleeman. Culpepper is currently viewed as the team's No. 2 prospect (behind only Walker Jenkins) and the overall No. 32 prospect in the sport on MLB.com. The budding infielder has battled injuries this season, but when on the field at Triple-A St. Paul, he has been nothing short of dominant. Through 74 games at the top club in the system, the former 21st overall selection has posted a .271/.367/.478 line with a .845 OPS. He has gone deep 14 times, added 15 doubles, and even swiped 17 bags. During the 2025 season, Culpepper hit 20 home runs and stole 25 bags over a 113-game stint. Managers should expect the infielder to see an everyday role at shortstop going forward. He is a priority target on the waiver wire in all formats given his elite five-category potential.
Source: Aaron Gleeman
Source: Aaron Gleeman