Luis Robert Jr. Increases Value with Three-Hit Performance
Luis Robert Jr. has really struggled to make an impact during his first year with the team. Due to injuries, Robert has played in fewer than 40 games this season. When healthy, Robert is posting a .189/.280/.307 slash line with four home runs, 12 RBI, and two steals. Robert finally came alive with the bat during Thursday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Robert collected three hits at the plate in the 13-6 victory. Hopefully, it's a sign that Robert is finally turning the corner at the plate. Deep league fantasy managers might want to give him a chance because his overall upside might be worth the risk.
Source: baseba
Source: baseba