Jeff Hoffman Lands on Injured List to End the Season

Sep 25, 2026, 1:38 PM ET

Baltimore Orioles pitching prospect Caden Hunter turned in a dominant 2026 minor-league season between three levels. Finishing up at Double-A Chesapeake in his age-22 season, Hunter combined to pitch to a 5-3 record with a 2.01 ERA and 1.06 WHIP with 151 strikeouts in 103 innings pitched. In his first professional season out of USC, Hunter dominated to hold opposing hitters to a .171 batting average. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound left-hander is the No. 4 overall prospect of the Orioles and boasts a 60-grade fastball and a 55-grade slider and changeup combination with a 45-grade curveball. Hunter looks like a future fantasy star with the size and skills to be a dominant force on the mound with the Orioles in the future. Look for more of Hunter in the minors in 2027, with the potential to make his MLB debut as soon as next season.