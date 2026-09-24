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Dylan Larkin Joins Red Wings for Practice

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Sep 24, 2026, 9:20 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) practiced on Wednesday, Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press reports. This was his first practice session with the team at training camp. Larkin missed the start of camp and a pair of preseason games due to an upper-body injury. He is also expected to sit out Thursday's matchup against the Buffalo Sabres. Larkin's final chance to get some preseason action under his belt will be on Saturday, when the Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets. With trade talks waning, it's starting to look increasingly likely that Larkin will be in the lineup for Detroit's regular-season opener against the New York Rangers on Oct. 2.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Helene St. James
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:14 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) is day-to-day after being hurt in Tuesday's preseason game against the Boston Bruins. The Czech shot-stopper was injured in the first period when he collided with Bruins forward Tanner Jeannot. He appeared to have had an issue with his right arm or shoulder. Fortunately, Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet said Wednesday that the team "dodged a bullet," suggesting Vladar's injury is less severe than first thought. Vladar has until Sept. 30 to get healthy for the regular-season opener. Philadelphia will begin the campaign with a back-to-back, so Joseph Woll should also see action in the first week.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 24, 2026, 9:04 AM ET

Florida Panthers forward Brady Tkachuk (undisclosed) is considered day-to-day. The four-time All-Star left Tuesday's preseason game against Carolina early due to an undisclosed injury. While it's concerning that Tkachuk has sustained an injury during the preseason, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice expects the power forward to be available for the regular-season opener next week. Florida starts its campaign in Raleigh against the Hurricanes on Sept. 29. Tkachuk nearly managed a point per game last season, setting a high bar for his first season as a Panther.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 23, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Olen Zellweger (concussion) is in danger of missing the start of the 2026-27 campaign after being hurt during Tuesday's preseason action. In a game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Zellweger suffered a concussion. He was hurt in the second period when Blue Jackets defenseman Carson Soucy delivered a big hit. Zellweger is a fresh face in Buffalo after the team acquired him from the Anaheim Ducks this offseason. Following a back-to-back 20-point campaign, he will look to take the next step in 2026-27. Buffalo also lost Mattias Samuelsson (undisclosed) on Tuesday night, a further blow to their blue line just a week before the season opener.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Dan Vladar (upper body) saw his night end early in Tuesday's preseason contest against the Boston Bruins. He left the game in the first period due to an upper-body injury. Vladar allowed one goal on seven Boston attempts. The Czech netminder had an impressive debut campaign in Philadelphia, posting a 29-14-7 record, a 2.42 goals-against average, and a .906 save percentage. The Flyers will be sweating over his health before opening night. If Vladar misses time, Joseph Woll could take on an increased workload.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Philadelphia Flyers
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Anaheim Ducks defenseman Drew Helleson (lower body) has been ruled out until next week, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports. The 25-year-old is dealing with a lower-body injury and will miss the rest of the preseason. However, Ducks head coach Joel Quenneville hopes to have Helleson available for the regular-season opener. Early in his NHL career, Helleson has showcased versatility. He finished last season with 15 points (two goals, 13 assists), 39 SOG, 79 blocks, and 63 hits in 60 games. Moving forward, Helleson must improve his offensive output to become a viable fantasy option.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Cavanagh
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:35 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Matt Duchene (undisclosed) is expected to skate on Wednesday. The two-time All-Star has been granted maintenance days at the start of training camp as a precaution. Dallas had Duchene in the lineup only 57 times last season and is being cautious with his health. Duchene played well when available, averaging nearly 0.8 points. He was a point-per-game player in 2024-25, so another 60-point campaign should be well within his reach this season. The Stars also hope to have fellow forward Colin Blackwell (lower body) back on the ice Wednesday.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:25 AM ET

Washington Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin (lower body) may not be available during the preseason. He hasn't practiced due to a lower-body injury and is day-to-day. Washington won't open its regular season until Oct. 2, so Ovechkin still has more than a week to get ready for the real action. However, if he only sees limited practice time during the preseason and can't play in any games, the veteran star may struggle to find his stride early in the campaign. Ovechkin is prepping for his 22nd NHL season. He has scored at least 30 goals and 60 points in five consecutive years. Extending that streak will be challenging now that he's 41.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:17 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) participated fully in Tuesday's practice, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports. The superstar defenseman was dealing with a lower-body injury as training camp opened, but he has shaken it off. Makar could jump into action later this week, when the Avalanche complete their preseason schedule. Jared Bednar's team starts the regular season on Sept. 30 against the Los Angeles Kings. There doesn't appear to be any danger of Makar missing opening night. Makar has racked up more than 250 points over the last three campaigns and will be among the league's most prolific defensemen again in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Aarif Deen
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Sep 23, 2026, 9:07 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Sam Steel has landed a contract extension ahead of the new season. He will be on a four-year, $14.8 million contract heading into the 2027-28 campaign. Steel earned a significant raise from his current deal, which pays him $2.1 million annually. While his numbers don't jump out, Steel has been a consistent contributor for the Stars, bagging a career-high 33 points (12 goals, 21 assists) in 73 contests last season. At 28, he's in his prime years, and significant improvement isn't anticipated moving forward--Taavi Pailk
Source: ESPN
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Calgary Flames winger Joel Farabee is expected to have a larger role this season, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site reports. Farabee will take on additional duties following Blake Coleman's departure. At the start of training camp, Farabee has worked on the second line alongside Mikael Backlund and Samuel Honzek. Farabee is starting his second full season with the Flames. He notched 20 goals and 38 points in 82 games last term. With increased ice time, Farabee's production could rise in the upcoming campaign.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chris Wahl
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:49 AM ET

Calgary Flames center Morgan Frost has started training camp in a top-line role, Chris Wahl of the Flames' official site reports. He has been skating with Matt Coronato and Matvei Gridin. The trio built some chemistry late last season and will look to build on it in 2026-27. Frost had his first full season with the Flames last term, registering 43 points (22 goals, 21 assists) in 82 outings. In an elevated role, he will have a chance to reach 50 points for the first time in his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Chris Wahl
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:41 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens right wing Ivan Demidov appears ready to take another "step," Sportsnet's Eric Engels reports. The 20-year-old kicked off the preseason with a power-play goal in a 4-3 overtime win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, earning praise from Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis. St. Louis highlighted Demidov's ability to create space for himself and noted that he has "another step" to his game. Last season, Demidov made the All-Rookie Team, recording 62 points (19 goals, 43 assists) in 82 games. He could become a point-per-game player quickly if he continues his rapid development.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Eric Engels
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:29 AM ET

Philadelphia Flyers winger Matvei Michkov is aiming to bounce back from a down year and has worked hard this offseason. According to Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet, Michkov looks "lighter and stronger skating" at training camp. Michkov has changed his diet and said he wants to "play better for the team." After collecting 63 points (26 goals, 37 assists) during his rookie campaign, Michkov managed only 51 points (20 goals, 31 assists) in 2025-26. He was a non-factor in the playoffs, contributing one assist and no goals in eight games. The Russian youngster will have lost some fans among fantasy managers after his poor year, but those who still have faith in his ability might be well rewarded in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:16 AM ET

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin is not planning a retirement tour in 2026-27. He hasn't ruled out extending his NHL career into a 22nd year. "I mean, it's a hard question," Malkin said. "We'll see what's going on during the season, you know? Right now, I want to say, 'Yes,' (to playing longer). But we'll see how my body feels." After a couple of down years, Malkin enjoyed a renaissance last season, posting 61 points (19 goals, 42 assists) in 56 appearances. The Russian veteran, who turned 40 in July, has shown he can still be effective when healthy, keeping him relevant in fantasy leagues.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 21, 2026, 9:06 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche winger Gabriel Landeskog believes he can elevate his performance in 2026-27. The Avalanche captain returned from a knee injury last season, recording 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists) in 60 games. He feels he can be much better this term. "I am expecting myself to take another step," Landeskog told NHL.com. "I've had a great summer. There's a huge difference from 12 months ago." The 33-year-old missed three regular seasons before returning. Landeskog was nearly a point-per-game player during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs, building strong momentum heading into this season. Fantasy managers should keep him on their radar.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 18, 2026, 10:00 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings right wing Mats Zuccarello (shoulder) skated in a red jersey during Day 1 of training camp, Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site reports. According to Dooley, Zuccarello is working his way back from a minor shoulder surgery. He is expected to be fully healthy next week. Zuccarello is a new man in town in L.A. and will look to impress early in the season. A strong start from him could be important, especially since the team can't count on Kevin Fiala (lower leg).--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:53 AM ET

Los Angeles Kings winger Kevin Fiala (lower leg) won't be available for at least three weeks, according to Zach Dooley of the Kings' official site. Fiala fractured his left lower leg at the Olympics and underwent a follow-up procedure in the offseason. He is expected to begin skating individually next week and could rejoin the group in three weeks. Fiala's absence leaves the Kings without one of their primary offensive contributors, creating opportunities for other skaters early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Zach Dooley
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (foot) looked "great" during the first day of training camp, Kacy Hintz of Local 10 Miami reports. Jones had an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, missing 30 games. He broke his foot near the end of the regular season. Fortunately for the Panthers, Jones has recovered in time for training camp. As a versatile defenseman, Jones is highly valuable to Florida and fantasy managers alike. Last season, he recorded seven goals, 25 assists, 88 SOG, 61 blocks, and 47 hits in 52 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kacy Hintz
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (concussion) participated in the first day of training camp, Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan reports. Sanderson sustained a concussion during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Luckily, he's fully healthy heading into the new season. The 2026 Olympic champion is coming off back-to-back 50-point campaigns and will again be among the most popular defensemen among fantasy managers. In 2025-26, Sanderson recorded 14 goals, 40 assists, 147 SOG, 128 blocks, and a plus-16 rating in 67 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wayne Scanlan
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Stefan Noesen (knee) was on the ice Thursday during the first day of training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Last season, the 33-year-old was limited to 38 appearances because of a knee injury. He tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) and made his final appearance of the campaign in early January. Noesen had a career year with 41 points just a couple of seasons ago. Now he's competing only for a bottom-six role and has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
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