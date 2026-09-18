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Seth Jones Looking "Great" in Camp

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Sep 18, 2026, 9:42 AM ET

Florida Panthers defenseman Seth Jones (foot) looked "great" during the first day of training camp, Kacy Hintz of Local 10 Miami reports. Jones had an injury-plagued 2025-26 campaign, missing 30 games. He broke his foot near the end of the regular season. Fortunately for the Panthers, Jones has recovered in time for training camp. As a versatile defenseman, Jones is highly valuable to Florida and fantasy managers alike. Last season, he recorded seven goals, 25 assists, 88 SOG, 61 blocks, and 47 hits in 52 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Kacy Hintz
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:36 AM ET

Ottawa Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson (concussion) participated in the first day of training camp, Sportsnet's Wayne Scanlan reports. Sanderson sustained a concussion during the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs. Luckily, he's fully healthy heading into the new season. The 2026 Olympic champion is coming off back-to-back 50-point campaigns and will again be among the most popular defensemen among fantasy managers. In 2025-26, Sanderson recorded 14 goals, 40 assists, 147 SOG, 128 blocks, and a plus-16 rating in 67 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Wayne Scanlan
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:28 AM ET

New Jersey Devils winger Stefan Noesen (knee) was on the ice Thursday during the first day of training camp, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports. Last season, the 33-year-old was limited to 38 appearances because of a knee injury. He tallied seven points (three goals, four assists) and made his final appearance of the campaign in early January. Noesen had a career year with 41 points just a couple of seasons ago. Now he's competing only for a bottom-six role and has no fantasy value.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Amanda Stein
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:22 AM ET

New Jersey Devils forward Nick Bjugstad will miss 4-6 months due to pectoral muscle surgery, the team announced Thursday. Bjugstad sustained the injury in early September during offseason training. The 34-year-old was gearing up for his first full season with the Devils. While Bjugstad has a few 40-point campaigns on his resume, his fantasy value hit an all-time low in 2025-26, when he amassed only nine points (six goals, three assists) in 61 games. He could be even less productive this term since Bjugstad won't make his season debut until January.--Taavi Pailk
Source: TSN
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Sep 18, 2026, 9:10 AM ET

Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (wrist) took the ice on the first day of training camp, indicating he has recovered from his offseason surgery. The Swedish veteran injured his wrist in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals and underwent a procedure in the summer. He now appears to be fully healthy, with less than two weeks until the season opener. Health issues have limited Karlsson to just 67 regular-season games over the past two seasons. Given his injury history, it's tough to rely on Karlsson in fantasy formats.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Vegas Golden Knights
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:59 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Dominic James (hand) won't be available at the start of the season. He is expected to miss a few weeks after breaking his hand during offseason training. James made his NHL debut in 2025-26, registering 15 points (seven goals, eight assists), 56 SOG, and 58 hits in 43 games. The Lightning also won't have Yanni Gourde (hip) until December, opening up a pair of bottom-six spots in the lineup. Conor Geekie and Jakob Pelletier will be among the candidates to fill them.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:47 AM ET

Tampa Bay Lightning forward Yanni Gourde (hip) is not expected to make his season debut until December. On Wednesday, it was announced that Gourde underwent offseason hip surgery. Gourde had a tough 2025-26 season, posting just 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) in 82 games. Now he's facing a major setback heading into the new campaign. With Dominic James (hand) also on the shelf, the Lightning have given Luke Glendening an opportunity to make the squad by signing the veteran forward to a tryout contract.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:36 AM ET

Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin (knee) could miss the start of the season, according to general manager Jim Nill. Seguin has been cleared for contact following his ACL injury and will be a full participant in training camp, but Nill said it's unclear when he will be ready to play. Dallas opens its 2026-27 campaign on Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues. Last week, Seguin also said he wasn't sure whether he would be available for the season opener. Seguin underwent ACL surgery last December, and the typical recovery timeline for such a procedure is about nine months.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:29 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle (adductor) has been ruled out for 4-5 weeks. The team provided an official timeline for Guhle's return on Wednesday after it emerged earlier this week that the 24-year-old blue-liner underwent surgery this offseason. Guhle was also limited by injury last season, appearing in only 39 games. He recorded 11 points (two goals, nine assists), 39 SOG, 63 blocks, 86 hits, and a plus-five rating across 39 regular-season games. According to Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis, he has several options to replace Guhle.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:22 AM ET

Buffalo Sabres left wing Jason Zucker (sports hernia) will miss the start of the season, general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said Wednesday. The veteran winger underwent sports hernia surgery in the offseason. According to Kekalainen, Zucker could miss "maybe a couple weeks" at the start of the year. Zucker's absence will be felt by the Sabres. He ranked fourth on the team last season with 24 goals and tallied 45 points in 62 contests. With Zucker out, Peyton Krebs is a candidate for an increased role early in the season.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:10 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Alexander Nikishin has not joined the team for training camp. The Russian blue-liner is unsigned and has been linked to a trade. Nikishin became a restricted free agent after his rookie campaign in 2025-26. He had a solid year, recording 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists), 122 SOG, 94 blocks, 132 hits, and a plus-18 rating. Given that Nikishin requested a trade this offseason, he may have already played his final game with the Hurricanes.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 10:01 AM ET

Columbus Blue Jackets center Adam Fantilli missed opening day of training camp on Wednesday. Fantilli is an unsigned restricted free agent and won't join the team before he inks a new deal. Last week, Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said he was "100 percent" confident Fantilli would sign a new deal before camp. Although Fantilli's absence will be a distraction for the Blue Jackets during training camp, the team will likely get a deal done with him before the season starts. Fantilli was Columbus' third-highest scorer last season, totaling 59 points (24 goals, 35 assists) in 82 games.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Reuters
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:52 AM ET

The New York Islanders announced Wednesday that forward Mathew Barzal (undisclosed) won't be on the ice for about two weeks. Barzal has aggravated a prior injury that has caused some inflammation. The Islanders start their season on Sept. 30, two weeks from now, leaving Barzal's availability for Game 1 very much up in the air. Barzal led the Islanders with 72 points (19 goals, 53 assists) in 81 games last season. If he's unavailable, someone else on the roster will have a big opportunity to step up and make a difference in the top six and on the first power-play unit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (upper body) will sit out the start of training camp, interim general manager Shawn Horcoff said Wednesday. Larkin sustained an upper-body injury during off-ice training earlier this week. A week ago, it was confirmed that Larkin will participate in training camp despite his offseason trade request. However, the team stripped him of captaincy. Still, it appears that not all bridges have been burned between the two sides, and Larkin could begin the season in Detroit.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:26 AM ET

Florida Panthers winger Brad Marchand (lower body) will be unavailable at the start of the season. A month ago, the veteran forward revealed he had undergone surgery during the offseason. On Wednesday, Panthers general manager Bill Zito said Marchand should be back "early in the season." Marchand was banged up for much of last season but still racked up points for fun. He notched 27 goals and 27 assists in 52 outings. This marked the first time in four seasons that Marchand averaged at least one point per game.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:15 AM ET

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar (lower body) may not be available for Day 1 of training camp. The two-time Norris Trophy winner, who signed an extraordinary eight-year, $163.2 million contract extension this offseason, is bothered by a lower-body injury. While it's not ideal that Makar is dealing with a health issue entering training camp, he is expected to be fully ready for the regular season. Makar has been an incredible fantasy contributor in recent campaigns. Even in a down year in 2025-26, he averaged more than a point per game, with 20 goals and 59 assists in 75 appearances.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 17, 2026, 9:07 AM ET

The Winnipeg Jets suspended goaltender Connor Hellebuyck on Wednesday after he failed to report for training camp. Hellebuyck requested a trade this offseason, but the Jets haven't received any attractive offers. There appears to be no way back for Hellebuyck in Winnipeg now, but it's far from certain whether his failure to show up for training camp will accelerate his trade. The Jets will no doubt want a good deal for a player who was the league MVP a couple of seasons ago and has won the Vezina Trophy three times as the best goaltender.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:59 AM ET

Montreal Canadiens forward Alex Newhook has signed a four-year, $22.2 million contract extension. His new contract will begin next season, after Newhook completes his current four-year, $11.6 million deal. Newhook has progressed well with the Canadiens but had to settle for just 25 points (13 goals, 12 assists) in 42 games last season after fracturing his ankle in November. The 25-year-old stood out with a team-high seven goals and 10 points in the postseason during Montreal's run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Newhook will aim to build on that momentum in 2026-27.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Sportsnet
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:48 AM ET

Washington Capitals center Justin Sourdif signed an eight-year, $50.8 million pact with his team on Tuesday. Washington locked up Sourdif long-term following his encouraging rookie campaign. He finished the 2025-26 season with 35 points (15 goals, 20 assists), 108 SOG, 98 hits, and a plus-17 rating in 78 games. With Washington's frontline loaded with talent, Sourdif may struggle to match his productivity in 2026-27. However, his new deal reflects the organization's belief in his long-term value. Sourdif's new contract will take effect in 2027, after his entry-level deal expires.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Washington Capitals
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:38 AM ET

Washington Capitals right wing Ryan Leonard landed a big eight-year, $84 million contract extension on Tuesday, ESPN's Ryan S. Clark reports. He's set for a massive pay rise next season after completing his entry-level contract in 2026-27, which pays Leonard $950,000. This is a risky deal for the Capitals, as Leonard has suited up for just 84 NHL games. He has notched 21 goals and 25 assists. However, at 21, Leonard still has a lot of time to develop. The former top-10 pick also adds physicality to Washington's lineup, averaging nearly two hits per game for his career.--Taavi Pailk
Source: Ryan S. Clark
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Sep 16, 2026, 9:30 AM ET

Carolina Hurricanes center Jordan Staal has extended his contract by one year. The deal includes a $900,000 base salary, a $4 million signing bonus, and up to $5.1 million in performance-related bonuses. The 2026-27 campaign will be the final season of Staal's current four-year, $11.6 million contract. He's been a key figure throughout his tenure with the Hurricanes and was named team captain in 2019. Last season, Staal became the oldest Stanley Cup Playoffs MVP after helping Carolina win its second championship. During the regular season, Staal had his first 20-goal year in 10 seasons. With six consecutive 30-point seasons, fantasy managers know what to expect from Staal.--Taavi Pailk
Source: NHL.com
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