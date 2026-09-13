Kyle Bradish Placed on 15-Day Injured List with Abdominal Issue
Kyle Bradish (abdomen) has been placed on the 15-day injured list due to lower abdominal discomfort, per an announcement from the team. With only 14 days remaining in the Orioles' regular season, Bradish's year is likely done. Across 155 innings (29 starts) in 2026, the 30-year-old recorded a 7-15 record with a 4.12 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, and 142 strikeouts. Bradish has struggled mightily in the second half of the season, recording a 5.29 ERA with just a 16.7% strikeout rate across 47 2/3 innings after the All-Star break. Still, it's a positive sign for Bradish's long-term outlook that he was able to reach 150 innings after failing to reach the 40-inning mark in either 2024 or 2025 due to arm issues. With Bradish sidelined, Orioles left-hander Cade Povich could be in line for a promotion from Triple-A to the Baltimore rotation.
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Source: Baltimore Orioles