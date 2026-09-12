Rays Calling Up Top Pitching Prospect Brody Hopkins
Brody Hopkins to the big leagues from Triple-A Durham on Saturday, according to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. Per MLB Pipeline, Hopkins, 24, is ranked as Tampa's No. 7 overall prospect and their top pitching prospect. The former sixth-round selection by the Seattle Mariners in 2023 from Winthrop University has gone 4-8 this year for the Bulls with a 5.17 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, and 122:92 K:BB in 94 innings across 31 appearances (19 starts). The numbers obviously do not look great on the surface, but Hopkins had been pitching great recently for Durham in a relief role, where he will likely continue in his first taste of the major leagues. Hopkins gets the call to Tampa after throwing six straight shutout innings out of the bullpen at Triple-A, and he will look to stay hot with the Rays. For fantasy purposes, Hopkins should be ignored in single-year formats with the regular season wrapping up at the end of September.
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin
Source: Tampa Bay Times - Marc Topkin