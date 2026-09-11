Gunnar Henderson Back From Foot Injury on Friday
Gunnar Henderson (foot) is starting at the 6 and is batting fifth for Friday's contest in Toronto against the Blue Jays and veteran right-hander Max Scherzer, per MLB.com. Henderson will only end up missing one game due to a foot injury that he suffered on Tuesday against the Cleveland Guardians. The former American League Rookie of the Year and All-Star has hit a career-low .219 (126-for-575) on the season with 22 home runs, 57 RBI, 83 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases in his 145 games played. He has also gone just 4-for-29 (.138) with zero home runs, zero RBI, four walks, and eight strikeouts in September so far in eight games played. The 25-year-old has also hit only .216 (83-for-384) against right-handed pitchers on the season. Henderson has hit Scherzer well in a small sample size, though, batting .429 with a 1.071 OPS and two RBI. The left-handed slugger has hit just .208 (37-for-178) with five home runs in 49 games since the All-Star break.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com