Josiah Hartshorn Set For Promotion to Double-A
Josiah Hartshorn was reportedly called up to Double-A Knoxville after the High-A South Bend Cubs' season ended in a playoff loss on Thursday. Hartshorn hit .297 in 300 at bats with South Bend this season and hit 18 homers and had 85 RBI with 12 stolen bases. Hartshorn is the top overall prospect in the Cubs' system and has a 55-grade hit tool with 55-grade power and 45-grade speed. Hartshorn had a very productive 2026 season and the switch hitter is only 19 years old. Look for him to continue his upward trajectory and while it might take a few more years for him to reach the big leagues, he is a very enticing target in dynasty formats. He showed off his power this season and was even a stolen base threat, making him a full five-category force for future fantasy leagues.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball