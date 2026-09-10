Chris Sale Continues to be a Fantasy Ace
Chris Sale has been one of the best pitchers in the National League in 2026 in his 16th season in the league. The former Cy Young winner and 10-time All-Star has managed to stay healthy this season and has been excellent for the Braves and fantasy managers alike, going 14-9 with a 2.10 ERA (2.26 FIP) and 1.01 WHIP with 184 strikeouts and only 29 walks in 150 innings pitched across his 25 starts. Sale picked up his eighth straight quality start his last time out on Sept. 4 against the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies, picking up a win while allowing two earned runs with one walk and seven strikeouts in six innings of work. He has at least six strikeouts in each of his last eight quality starts, and his 18 quality starts this year rank fifth in the National League. Sale also ranks second in the NL in ERA, third in wins and WHIP, and fourth in strikeouts. Sale has a tough matchup his next time out against the first-place Tampa Bay Rays, but the veteran hurler is a must-start in all fantasy leagues, especially in the fantasy playoffs.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference