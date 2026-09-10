Sam Darnold Receives "Really, Really Good News"
Sam Darnold (hip) received "really, really good" news on the right-hip injury that forced him from Wednesday's season-opening win over the New England Patriots, head coach Mike Macdonald said on Thursday after Darnold had an MRI exam. ESPN's Adam Schefter and the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport both reported that Darnold is expected to miss the Week 2 contest against the division-rival Arizona Cardinals, but there is a chance he will be ready to return for Week 3 against the Washington Commanders on Sept. 27. "The hip is intact, and it's good," Macdonald said. "It's more of a muscle thing. So that's good news." After the 29-year-old left following the first drive of the game, backup Drew Lock entered and led the Seahawks to a come-from-behind win. Lock should be expected to make his first start of 2026 in Week 2 against the Cardinals, where he will be a low-end QB2 streamer in superflex leagues. Because Darnold dodged a bullet and could only miss one game, fantasy managers should hold him if they have him rostered.
Source: ESPN.com
Source: ESPN.com