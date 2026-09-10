George Kittle Cleared, Still A Risky Play For Week 1
George Kittle (Achilles) beat the usual recovery timeline for the Achilles tear he suffered in January and will be active for the team's season opener on Thursday night. Despite being limited in practices this week, he carries no injury designation heading into the Week 1 matchup against the Rams in Melbourne. In Kittle's only game against Los Angeles in 2025, he caught nine passes for 84 yards and a touchdown. Fantasy managers should not expect the same production for Week 1, as the tight end can be expected to be on a pitch count, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With the additions to the 49ers' receiving room in Mike Evans, De'Zhaun Stribling, and Deebo Samuel Sr., Brock Purdy has plenty of options to throw to. Kittle ranks as RotoBaller's TE8 this week, but his usual ceiling will be hard to reach in light of the circumstances around him.
Source: Ian Rapoport
Source: Ian Rapoport