Shohei Ohtani to be Placed on Injured List
Shohei Ohtani (biceps/knee) is going on the injured list, according to Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic. Ohtani has been dealing with many lingering injuries and has been held out of the lineup for much of the past week. Additionally, Ohtani has not stepped on the mound since July 3 and has only been deployed as a designated hitter. However, this move to the injured list could end his regular season, depending on the severity of his injuries. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers are set to promote top prospect Josue De Paula from Double-A, who could see an everyday role as the designated hitter or an outfielder. Through 134 games, Ohtani has held a .277/.380/.522 line with 30 home runs and 11 stolen bases. Managers should continue to stash Ohtani in case he does return for the final week of the regular season. De Paula is a top waiver wire pickup in all formats, as he posted an elite .303 AVG with a .948 OPS at Tulsa.
Source: Fabian Ardaya
Source: Fabian Ardaya