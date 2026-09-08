Ron Holland II in Line for Bigger Role with Detroit
Ron Holland II should have a more pronounced role next season, according to Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. The opening is partly defensive after Detroit traded Isaiah Stewart to Memphis in June, but the bigger fantasy swing comes on offense. Patterson notes that Detroit needs either Holland or Ausar Thompson to become a more reliable scoring piece, leaving Holland with a cleaner path if his jumper and handle take a step. The 21-year-old averaged 8.2 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 1.2 steals in 19.9 minutes across 78 games last season, including five starts. The defensive stats are useful, but his 25.3 percent three-point shooting keeps the ceiling shaky. John Collins and Taurean Prince give J.B. Bickerstaff veteran alternatives, so Holland is a camp name to track rather than a locked-in fantasy target.
Source: Hunter Patterson
Source: Hunter Patterson