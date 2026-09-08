Darryn Peterson Positioned as Utah's Franchise Centerpiece
Darryn Peterson as a possible franchise centerpiece entering 2026-27. The No. 2 overall pick gives Utah another high-end scorer after averaging 20.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 1.4 steals at Kansas, where he posted the highest scoring average by a freshman in program history. Peterson also flashed in July, scoring at least 20 points in each of his first four Summer League appearances before finishing the event at 20.7 points, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.3 blocks per game. The fantasy question is volume. Keyonte George still has lead-guard usage, while Lauri Markkanen, Jaren Jackson Jr., and Ace Bailey all need touches. Peterson is worth drafting for scoring upside, but his rookie ceiling depends on how quickly Will Hardy clears a steady on-ball role.
Source: Tim MacMahon
Source: Tim MacMahon