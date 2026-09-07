"Real Possibility" Puka Nacua Does Not Face Discipline in 2026
Puka Nacua does not face any suspension during the 2026 season. This news comes after the star wideout was not placed on the Commissioner Exempt List the past week. The 25-year-old is facing a civil lawsuit and was subject to potential discipline from the league. However, it appears Nacua will avoid any missed time due to legal issues ahead of the new season. Schefter also noted that Nacua is progressing well from the psoas soreness that sidelined him at times during the later stages of camp. Last season, Nacua turned in a dominant effort, catching 129 passes for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns, and should carry this momentum into his season opener on Thursday against the 49ers. When active, Nacua carries elite WR1 upside and has a clear path to finishing the season as the top fantasy asset.
Source: Adam Schefter
Source: Adam Schefter