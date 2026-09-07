Pat Bryant Drawing Rave Reviews After Breakout Camp
Pat Bryant turned plenty of heads during training camp and could be in line for more work in Year 2. According to Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post, Sean Payton keeps coming back to one fairly simple trait when talking about Bryant: he rarely has to leave his feet to make a clean catch. That allows him to stay in stride and create more after the catch. Payton has also praised Bryant's strong hands, intelligence, size and consistency after what he called a "heck of a camp." Bryant caught 31 passes for 378 yards and one touchdown across 15 games as a rookie, starting seven of them. Denver still has Courtland Sutton, Jaylen Waddle and Marvin Mims Jr. ahead of him on the current depth chart, but Bryant can work outside or from the slot. After the summer he just put together, finding him more snaps shouldn't be difficult.
Source: The Denver Post
Source: The Denver Post