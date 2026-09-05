Josh Giddey Says Consistency is the Bulls' Missing Piece
Josh Giddey believes the roster has enough talent to reach the playoffs, but he told DJ Siddiqi of ClutchPoints that consistency will decide whether Chicago climbs the Eastern Conference. "I think it's a matter of doing it every night," Giddey said. The 23-year-old is coming off a career-best season, averaging 17.0 points, 9.1 assists, and 8.3 rebounds in 32.1 minutes across 54 games. He also underwent right ankle surgery in May but has since been cleared for 5-on-5 work with no restrictions. Norman Powell gives Chicago another scorer, while Nicolas Claxton and No. 4 pick Caleb Wilson should give Giddey more finishing targets. The missed games still matter, but his assists, rebounds, and role under Tiago Splitter keep the fantasy ceiling high.
Source: DJ Siddiqi
Source: DJ Siddiqi