Drew Eubanks Draws Knicks Interest
Drew Eubanks is on the New York Knicks' radar as they weigh options for a final roster spot, according to Ian Begley of SNY. Eubanks spent last season with Sacramento, averaging 5.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 0.6 blocks in 13.1 minutes across 42 games before a torn UCL in his left thumb ended his year in March. Any Knicks deal would likely be non-guaranteed, with Eubanks competing for the third-center job behind Karl-Anthony Towns and Andre Drummond. New York is expected to open with 14 standard contracts due to second-apron concerns, so this would be deep frontcourt insurance rather than a fantasy-relevant move.
Source: Ian Begley
Source: Ian Begley