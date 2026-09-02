Brandon Ingram Expected to Join Clippers Soon
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers, clearing the way for the trade sending forward Brandon Ingram to Los Angeles to be finalized in the coming days. Ingram had heel spur surgery in early May and was projected to be ready for training camp, so his health remains the only short-term box to check. The two-time All-Star led Toronto with 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 33.8 minutes across 77 starts last season. In Los Angeles, he should step into heavy scoring usage next to Darius Garland, with Rui Hachimura and Derrick Jones Jr. also in the forward mix. If the deal is finalized, Ingram's shot volume should remain strong.
Source: Shams Charania
Source: Shams Charania