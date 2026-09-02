Kyle Mangas Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Hornets
Kyle Mangas and waived Trey Townsend, according to the team. Rod Boone of The Charlotte Observer reported that Mangas received an Exhibit 10 contract, making this the second back-end roster swap for Charlotte in three days. The 27-year-old has never appeared in an NBA game, though he had a brief two-way stint with San Antonio last season. Mangas played 35 G-League games for the Austin Spurs, averaging 16.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 2.2 assists in 31.3 minutes. Greensboro acquired his returning rights in August, so the likely path is a Swarm stint tied to an Exhibit 10 bonus. This is roster paperwork, not a move with fantasy impact.
Source: Rod Boone
Source: Rod Boone