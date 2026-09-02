Hornets Waive Trey Townsend
Kyle Mangas, continuing its back-end roster shuffle ahead of training camp. Townsend went undrafted out of Arizona in 2025 and averaged 4.6 points and 2.2 rebounds across 24 G-League regular-season games split between the Texas Legends and Salt Lake City Stars last season. Greensboro acquired his returning rights in August, so the likely next step is a Swarm stint, where he could earn an Exhibit 10 bonus if he stays long enough. This move has no fantasy impact.
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR
Source: Charlotte Hornets PR