Kyle Monangai Week-to-Week With his Knee Injury
Kyle Monangai (knee) is more week-to-week with his knee injury, according to Mason Williams of NWI.com. Monangai suffered a right-knee injury in training camp practice on Aug. 16 and is still no closer to returning to the field, which is bad news for his availability for the Week 1 regular-season opener on Sunday, Sept. 13, against the Carolina Panthers. If the 24-year-old is not available to start the year, Roschon Johnson will be the favorite for change-of-pace backup duties behind starter D'Andre Swift. Monangai's injury makes Swift a more appealing RB2, at least in the short term. After being taken in the seventh round last year from Rutgers, Monangai impressed with 783 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns on 169 carries in 17 regular-season contests, adding only 18 receptions on 30 targets for 164 yards as a receiver. His knee injury and lack of receiving skills out of the backfield are causing him to slip on fantasy draft boards, and RotoBaller has Monangai ranked as the RB40 for the 2026 season. Despite his injury, Monangai is still the handcuff for Swift managers.
Source: NWI.com - Mason Williams
Source: NWI.com - Mason Williams