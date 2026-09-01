George Kittle "Absolutely Crushed" his Rehab
George Kittle (Achilles) has "absolutely crushed" all of the objective measures coming off mid-January surgery to fix a torn Achilles tendon, according to Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports. That is good news for the 49ers' offense, but it is still unclear if the team will clear Kittle to play overseas in Australia for the Week 1 season opener next Thursday against the division-rival Los Angeles Rams. Kittle will be eased into practice this week, and we might not have a better idea of his Week 1 status until the 49ers start releasing official practice reports next Monday. The 32-year-old apparently went through some team drills on Monday, though, which bodes well for his chances of suiting up next Thursday. The 32-year-old will be an easy fade in DFS in Week 1 because of a potential snap count if he is active, and he has fallen to low-end TE1 status in single-year leagues because of durability concerns. Kittle played in only 11 regular-season games in 2025, catching 57 passes for 628 yards and seven touchdowns in his ninth year in the NFL.
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco
Source: NBC Sports Bay Area - Matt Maiocco