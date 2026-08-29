Neemias Queta Pulled Early in Portugal's Win Over Spain
Neemias Queta (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury of some kind after Portugal pulled him early in the fourth quarter of Friday's FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers win over Spain, Keith Smith reports. Head coach Mario Gomes said the medical staff flagged a "real risk" and shut Queta down as a precaution, but he did not name the injury. The 27-year-old had 16 points, nine rebounds, one assist, and two steals in 24-plus minutes before exiting. Portugal hosts Georgia on Monday, making his status there the next read on severity. Queta averaged 10.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 blocks, and 0.8 steals last season before signing a four-year, $56 million deal, but Boston also added Mitchell Robinson and still has Luka Garza. Any missed camp time would add pressure to Queta's hold on the starting center job.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith