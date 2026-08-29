Aday Mara Blocks Four Shots in Spain's Loss to Portugal
Aday Mara posted 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, and four blocks in Spain's 95-89 loss to Portugal on Friday in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The No. 12 pick in June's draft went 3-for-8 from the field and 6-for-7 at the line in 19 minutes, while Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta countered with 16 points and nine rebounds for Portugal. The rim protection tracks with Mara's Michigan profile after he averaged 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, and 2.6 blocks en route to Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year honors and a national title. Oklahoma City's frontcourt is crowded, though, with Isaiah Hartenstein back on a fresh three-year deal, Chet Holmgren locked into heavy minutes, and Jaylin Williams and Thomas Sorber also in the backup mix. Mara remains off fantasy radars until that logjam thins.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith