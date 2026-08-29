Goga Bitadze Scores 23 Points as Georgia Routs Montenegro
Goga Bitadze put up 23 points, eight rebounds, one steal, and two blocks in Georgia's 101-74 win over Montenegro on Friday in Group I of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 European Qualifiers. The 27-year-old finished second on the team behind Tornike Shengelia, who led all scorers with 24 points, while Sandro Mamukelashvili chipped in 17 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. Summer form is not Bitadze's issue. Playing time is. He averaged 5.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 15.2 minutes last season and was out of the rotation by Game 7 against Detroit. Orlando then added Nikola Vucevic after Moritz Wagner's departure, leaving Bitadze behind Wendell Carter Jr. and Vucevic in a crowded center mix. He stays off fantasy radars unless an injury opens minutes.
Source: Keith Smith
Source: Keith Smith