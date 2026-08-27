VJ Edgecombe Skips Bahamas' Window 4 Qualifiers
VJ Edgecombe is not on the Bahamas' final 12-man roster for this week's FIBA World Cup qualifying window, according to NBA insider Marc Stein. No injury was attached to the report, so the 21-year-old can shift his focus toward the 2026-27 NBA season after a strong Window 3 run that included a 26-point, nine-rebound, five-steal showing against Jamaica. Edgecombe averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in 35.0 minutes as a rookie, but his second-year usage is less secure after Philadelphia added LeBron James and Jaylen Brown around Tyrese Maxey and Joel Embiid. He still has fantasy appeal, though the touch squeeze lowers his ceiling.
Source: Marc Stein
Source: Marc Stein