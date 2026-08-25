Jalen Duren Likely to Get Deal Exceeding $160 Millon
Jalen Duren is expected to re-sign with the Detroit Pistons for upwards of $160 million. It's no surprise that Duren is likely to receive a massive extension from the Pistons. It sounds like Duren could potentially sign a four-year deal that nets him more than $160 million over the life of the deal. Duren has shown he is worth the money with his play on the court over the last few seasons. This past season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks in 28.2 minutes per game across 70 games with the Pistons. He's a core piece to this roster that the Pistons cannot afford to lose right now. He's the best free agent still available, but is fully expected to return to Detroit; however, the amount of money he'll get is unknown.
Source: Jake Fischer
Source: Jake Fischer