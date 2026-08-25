Hunter Goodman Reinstated and Starting on Tuesday
Hunter Goodman (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list and optioned catcher Braxton Fulford to Triple-A Albuquerque in a corresponding move. Goodman is behind the plate on Tuesday to catch right-hander Mason Adams and will bat in the three-hole against Washington Nationals left-hander Andrew Alvarez. The All-Star backstop returned quickly from the IL after suffering a strained left shoulder in the middle of August. Fantasy managers will want to get the power-hitting right-handed backstop in their fantasy lineups immediately now that he is back, even though he went 5-for-31 (.161) with a homer and 10 strikeouts in his last nine games before landing on the shelf. The 26-year-old leads all catchers with 34 home runs on the season and has driven in 69 runs, scored 69 runs, and stolen five bases in his 414 at-bats in 2026. The two-time All-Star burst onto the scene in 2025 with 31 homers and 91 RBI in his 144 games played in Colorado.
Source: Rockies Club Information
Source: Rockies Club Information