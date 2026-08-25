Cardinals Placing Masyn Winn on Injured List With Thumb Injury
Masyn Winn (thumb) on the 10-day injured list on Tuesday with a thumb injury that he suffered last Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. In a corresponding move, the team is calling up infielder Nolan Gorman from Triple-A Memphis before the series opener against the Baltimore Orioles, according to a source. With Winn out, JJ Wetherholt will man the 6 in St. Louis. We should have a better idea of how much time the 24-year-old Winn might miss after the results of his MRI exam and CT scan come back, but he will be out until at least the start of September when rosters expand. Winn has been a disappointment in 2026 in his third full year in the majors, slashing a weak .238/.314/.326 with a .641 OPS, only five home runs, 51 RBI, 49 runs scored, and 10 stolen bases across 122 games and 490 plate appearances. As a result, he is rostered in just 32% of Yahoo leagues now.
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold
Source: St. Louis Post-Dispatch - Derrick Goold