Jac Caglianone Leaves Early Wednesday With Ankle Soreness
Jac Caglianone (ankle) exited Wednesday night's game early against the visiting Athletics with soreness in his right ankle. Caglianone went 1-for-1 at the plate with a hit-by-pitch before being pulled from the game in the fifth inning at Kauffman Stadium. The extent of the injury is undisclosed right now, so fantasy managers will want to check back on Caglianone's status for the series finale against the A's on Thursday. John Rave replaced the power-hitting left-hander in right field and could be in line for more playing time there if Cags misses more time with his ankle injury. After a somewhat slow start to his first full major-league season in 2026, Caglianone has picked it up with the lumber and entered Wednesday's contest with a .278/.329/.494 slash line, an .823 OPS, 22 home runs, 60 RBI, 58 runs scored, and six stolen bases in his 118 games played. Since the All-Star break, he has been a must-start in fantasy leagues, hitting .330 (35-for-106) with a .949 OPS, seven long balls, seven doubles, 25 RBI, 14 runs scored, and three steals in 28 games across 110 plate appearances.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals