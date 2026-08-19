Samuel Basallo Reinstated and Starting on Wednesday
Samuel Basallo (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list, and he is starting at first base and batting cleanup for the O's in Wednesday's contest against the division-rival New York Yankees and right-hander Will Warren at Camden Yards, manager Craig Albernaz told Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun. Basallo is back in the big leagues after going 1-for-9 with a double in two minor-league rehab games. Wednesday will be his first game action back with Baltimore since July 19. The 22-year-old Dominican backstop will be returning to a .241/.305/.450 slash line with a .756 OPS, 16 home runs, 46 RBI, and 34 runs scored in his 282 at-bats in just his second year in the majors. The left-handed hitter is one of the better young power options at the catcher position, and he is the club's long-term option behind the plate after they traded Adley Rutschman to the Boston Red Sox earlier this month. If you need help at catcher, Basallo should be scooped up off the waiver wire immediately. He is rostered in only 36% of Yahoo leagues right now. Basallo has four hits and an RBI in 10 career at-bats against Warren.
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich
Source: The Baltimore Sun - Matt Weyrich