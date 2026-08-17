Diamondbacks Place Ketel Marte on Restricted List
Ketel Marte on the restricted list and recalled infielder Jose Fernandez from Triple-A Reno in a corresponding move. It is unclear why Marte is going on the restricted list or how long he will be away. Ildemaro Vargas is starting at the keystone for the Snakes and is batting leadoff for Monday's series opener at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox and left-hander Alec Gamboa, and he will most likely see most of the playing time at second base for however long Marte is out. We should have an update on Marte's status before the end of Monday night, so fantasy managers will want to check back on his situation. The 32-year-old Dominican switch-hitter is a must-start in all traditional fantasy leagues when he is active. He comes into Monday's slate of games hitting .249 (117-for-469) on the year with 21 home runs, 67 RBI, 65 runs scored, and four stolen bases across 118 games and 519 plate appearances. Marte hit only .218 (22-for-101) in July, though, and has gone 9-for-43 (.209) with two home runs, two doubles, five RBI, and seven runs scored in 13 games in August.
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks
Source: Arizona Diamondbacks