Phil Mickelson Enters Rehab Facility for Family Trauma and Addiction
Sep 30, 2026, 5:42 PM ETSix-time major champion Phil Mickelson recently voluntarily entered a treatment facility for what a representative described as "family trauma and addiction," according to a report from TMZ Sports. The 56-year-old has since completed his stay. Mickelson has been away from LIV Golf for much of the 2026 season, previously citing a personal family health matter. His absence followed several controversies, including allegations involving a female employee at a San Diego golf club and separate claims of inappropriate conduct made by Ashley Perez, the former wife of professional golfer Pat Perez. Mickelson's representatives have disputed aspects of those reports. His timetable for a possible return to competitive golf is unknown.--Joe Nicely - RotoBaller
Source: TMZ Sports
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Sudarshan Yellamaraju Back to Competition
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 30, 2026, 12:36 PM ETAt the halfway point in the season, Sudarshan Yellamaraju looked like a lock to make the International Squad. By mid-June, the Canadian had already racked up seven top-20 finishes, including a T5 at the Players Championship. However, what likely kept him off was missing five of his last seven cuts, and finishing no better than T47 in the other two. The steady play that had allowed him to get inside the top 30 in strokes gained tee to green after the RBC Canadian Open turned sour, especially in the ball striking department. In his last seven starts, the 25-year-old has averaged -0.879 strokes gained ball striking. Until that returns to some form of useful output like we saw earlier in the year, he is a strong fade candidate for DFS.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Nick Taylor is Back on The Grind After Solid President's Cup Showing
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 30, 2026, 12:13 PM ETIt was a strong showing last week for Nick Taylor, who was apart of the four rookies to make this year's International Team. The Canadian performed the most admirably of the group, with a record for the week of 2-1-1. This was the best way to bring this season's festivities to a close outside of an improbable victory, and he now gets set to play in some fall events to prepare for 2027. He's making the trip to Utah this week, where he finished T25 in 2024. Black Desert Resort isn't a demanding place from tee to green, so putting is the largest correlating factor to success. The 38-year-old is streaky on the greens, but it's more of a strength than a liability. He closed out the regular season averaging 0.858 strokes gained putting over his last six starts. The floor is high enough to feel comfortable about his chances of playing all four rounds, and the upside is good enough to get a victory. At $7,800 on DraftKings, Taylor is arguably one of the best lineup picks of the week.--Todd McGill
Source: Data Golf
Stephan Jaeger Looking to Recapture Bank of Utah Success
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:38 AM ETStephan Jaeger posted a T57 finish at the Biltmore Championship, carding rounds of 70-69-68-67. He looks to put together a stronger result at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous finishes of runner-up in 2024 and T11 in 2025, both coming on the back of a very solid short game. This year, Jaeger ranks 77th in total strokes gained (+0.180 strokes per round), 24th around the greens (+0.259), and 41st in putting (+0.228). The areas where he has struggled are off the tee, where he ranks 126th (-0.243), on approach (98th, -0.064), and in driving accuracy (152nd). Despite those issues, his short game and strong course history make Jaeger a very intriguing play this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Austin Eckroat's Approach Play Could Carry Him
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:30 AM ETAustin Eckroat continued his solid run of results, posting a T24 finish at the Biltmore Championship while shooting 15-under. He now looks to build on that at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded here. Eckroat ranks 91st in strokes gained tee to green (-0.005 strokes per round), 34th on approach (+0.352), and 60th in putting (+0.121). He is one of the best players on Tour with short to mid-range irons, ranking third in proximity from 125-150 yards (19'4"), second from 150-175 yards (24'6"), and 25th from 175-200 yards (31'7"). His issues off the tee (122nd, -0.198 strokes per round) could hold him back, but his elite iron play gives him plenty of upside this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Zecheng Dou Looking for Another Strong Finish
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:20 AM ETZecheng Dou finished T7 at the Biltmore Championship, his first top-10 finish of the year after recording seven top-25 results. He now looks to keep it going at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he is making his tournament debut. Strong overall play tee to green, with an emphasis on mid-iron approach play, should be rewarded this week. Dou ranks 56th in strokes gained tee to green (+0.328 strokes per round), 55th on approach (+0.230), and 58th in putting (+0.136). His issues come off the tee, where he ranks 105th (-0.063) and 117th in driving accuracy. If he can find enough fairways, Dou is set up for another solid tournament this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Jackson Suber Looking to Keep Strong Form Going
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:15 AM ETJackson Suber put together four solid rounds at the Biltmore Championship, posting scores of 65-68-67-66 on his way to a T15 finish. The result marked Suber's sixth top-25 finish of the year. Statistically, he has been fantastic as well, ranking 15th on approach (+0.514 strokes per round), 21st in strokes gained tee to green (+0.767), and 48th around the greens (+0.135). The only area where he has struggled is putting, where he ranks 128th and is losing -0.291 strokes per round. Though, he makes up for it by ranking seventh in greens in regulation and third in proximity. Suber finished T15 at the Bank of Utah Championship last year, and all signs point toward another strong finish this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Billy Horschel Looking to Build on Recent Momentum
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 10:10 AM ETBilly Horschel put together a solid tournament at the Biltmore Championship, posting rounds of 67-68-68-69 on his way to a T43 finish. He now looks to build on that at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he finished T11 last year. It has not been a great year for Horschel, who ranks 105th in total strokes gained (-0.078 per round), 109th off the tee (-0.114), and 146th around the greens (-0.289). His strongest areas have been on approach, where he is gaining +0.286 strokes per round, and putting (+0.040). Those areas should be rewarded this week, and with two T13 or better finishes in his last four starts, Horschel appears to have some momentum on his side.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Harry Hall Finding Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:08 AM ETHarry Hall finished 69th at the Amgen Irish Open three weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Hall has eight top-25 finishes and 10 missed cuts in 26 starts. He finished tied for 35th at the 2024 Black Desert Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 54th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Christiaan Bezuidenhout Needs Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:07 AM ETChristiaan Bezuidenhout missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago and will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. He has eight top-25 finishes and four missed cuts in 24 starts this season. He finished tied for 42nd at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Eric Cole Looks to Build Momentum at Bank of Utah Championship
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:05 AM ETEric Cole finished tied for 24th at the Biltmore Championship Asheville two weeks ago. He will now focus on preparing for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. So far this season, Cole has six top-25 finishes and six missed cuts in 25 starts. This will mark his first appearance at the Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, Cole ranks in the 89th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Maverick McNealy Closes Out 2026 Season on a High
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:02 AM ETMaverick McNealy closed out the 2026 season with three straight top-25 finishes and will be in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. McNealy finished 42nd in the final FedEx Cup standings and will look to continue his solid run of form on the fall swing. He has 12 top-25 finishes and two missed cuts in 21 starts this season. He missed the cut at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. Over the past 12 months, McNealy ranks in the 32nd percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Max Homa Hoping to Continue Strong Finish to 2026 Season
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 10:01 AM ETMax Homa struggled early this season but found some form near the end. He finished 53rd in the final FedEx Cup standings. He's in the field for this week's Bank of Utah Championship at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. Homa last played in the FedEx St. Jude Championship, finishing tied for 24th. He finished tied for ninth at last year's Bank of Utah Championship. He has six top-25 finishes and five missed cuts in 20 starts this season. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 45th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is important because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Michael Brennan Returns As Defending Champion
Ian Christenson
Ian Christenson
Sep 30, 2026, 9:59 AM ETMichael Brennan returns as the defending champion for this week's Bank of Utah Championship, held at the Black Desert Golf Course in Ivins, Utah. This will mark Brennan's first return to action since he finished tied for 10th at last month's BMW Championship. Brennan had a solid 2026 season and will look to continue that on the fall swing. He finished 46th in the final FedEx Cup standings. So far this season, Brennan has one win, five top-25 finishes, and five missed cuts in 25 starts. Over the past 12 months, he ranks in the 46th percentile in proximity to the hole on approach shots from 150-200 yards in the fairway. This is worth pointing out because over 42% of approach shots came from this distance at last year's Bank of Utah Championship.--Ian Christenson - RotoBaller
Source: Data Golf
Joel Dahmen Looking to Bounce Back at Bank of Utah Championship
Dakota Legg
Dakota Legg
Sep 30, 2026, 9:58 AM ETJoel Dahmen missed the cut at the Biltmore Championship, marking his 10th missed cut of the year. The 38-year-old now looks to bounce back at the Bank of Utah Championship, where he has previous results of T40 and a missed cut. Dahmen's short game has been especially poor this year, losing -0.294 strokes per round around the greens and -0.470 putting. The areas he can lean on are his approach play, where he is gaining +0.502 strokes per round, 17th-best on Tour, and driving accuracy, where he ranks third at 71.81%. Dahmen's strong approach play gives him upside, but his struggles around the greens and with the putter make him a boom-or-bust option this week.--Dakota Legg - RotoBaller
Source: PGA Tour
Ben Kohles Playing Well Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 9:40 PM ETBen Kohles has been a different golfer since the middle of June. The American golfer has eight consecutive Top 30 results including a T-15 at the Biltmore Championship. Only a final round 73 kept Kohles out of the Top 10. The question is can the veteran put together four rounds of high-birdie golf? Kohles needs to improve his ball-striking as he was 15.6 off the field average in Asheville. Again, the golfer has made 11 out of 13 cuts and can get results. It is for that reason alone that Kohles becomes a solid DFS choice heading into Thursday and Friday especially. During the break, he even played a few events on the Korn Ferry Tour to maintain his form. Finally, Kohles is even worth a Top 20 wager perhaps. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Rasmus Hojgaard Struggled Mightily in Asheville
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 9:30 PM ETRasmus Hojgaard only played one round in Asheville. The Norwegian golfer ended up with a 78 and withdrew before the second round at the Biltmore Championship. Hojgaard lost 8.92 strokes in a mere 18 holes. Little went right as even driving distance was right around average (0.6 yards above). Combine that with being 11% below average in driver accuracy and that got Hojgaard off on the wrong foot. It makes one wonder where his head is at this week. Usually he stays in Europe but he wanted to play more PGA events. The concern is the opening round where Hojgaard averages 30.37 putts per round (157th). That puts a lot of pressure on the golfer to putt better. In Utah, Hojgaard expects to not be a betting viable option again.--Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Davis Thompson Aims to Bounce Back in Utah
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 9:16 PM ETDavis Thompson got into a rhythm in late July and August. The American golfer had three straight Top 15 results along with 11 consecutive rounds in the 60's. Thompson struggled in Asheville with a second-round 75 that caused him to miss the cut. After almost six weeks off, the golfer was expected to have a little rust. It was quite the outlier as Thompson had his worst event of the 2026 season (losing 3.29 strokes overall). One other small problem was that the Georgia native missed the cut in Utah last year. Thompson ranks 134th in putting (-0.434 strokes gained) and averages 29.53 putts per round over Rounds 1 and 2. It might be wiser to stray away from Thompson DFS-wise this week. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Chris Kirk in Better Form Heading to Bank of Utah Championship
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 4:52 PM ETChris Kirk has seen some periods of much struggle in 2026. The American golfer missed three straight cuts but does have two Top 10 results in his previous three events. That included a T-10 at the Biltmore Championship. One of the bigger keys in Utah is setting up chances to make putts and Kirk can do that. He gained 2.3 strokes in Asheville. It all comes down to making enough putts to keep up with the expected higher scores. The first two editions of the tournament saw scores of 261 and 262. Kirk ended up at 265 in his last tournament. It is not a stretch to see Kirk in contention in Utah come the weekend which makes him a decent Top 10 or Top 20 bet. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com
Jackson Koivun in Utah Fresh Off President's Cup Victory
Todd McGill
Todd McGill
Sep 28, 2026, 4:46 PM ETThe reach to get Jackson Koivun on the US President's Cup Team paid off, as the former Auburn Tiger tied for the fourth-most points earned on the American side after defeating Si Woo Kim in Sunday singles. He had the putter rolling in Chicago, averaging 3.11 strokes gained putting over his three sessions. The other areas of his game will need to be sharper if he hopes to contend this week in the Black Desert, but ball striking is typically at the forefront of his success. Through eight professional starts, his 1.430 strokes gained tee-to-green average ranks second on the PGA Tour. Koivun is one of the most intriguing new prospects this season, and if his putting at Medinah can get in sync with his usual tee-to-green play, he could vie for another win this week.--Todd McGill
Source: PGA Tour
Tony Finau Looking for Any Confidence in Utah
Chris Wassel
Chris Wassel
Sep 28, 2026, 4:43 PM ETTony Finau was one of the best golfers in the world just three or four years ago. The American golfer came off back-to-back seasons where he won twice. 2026 has seen worse and worse results since that lone Top 10 in May (T-6 at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson). His last tournament in Asheville was a disaster where Finau lost 5.29 strokes and missed the cut. His world ranking has dropped outside the Top 150 and worse, so much is in the red. Finau's driver accuracy is 54.21% (143rd) and greens in regulation is 135th at 63.71%. Two slight hopes are putts per round and one-putt percentage where Finau is 15th and 31st respectively. However, Finau is one to fade from a betting and DFS point of view at this time. --Chris Wassel - RotoBaller
Source: PGATour.com