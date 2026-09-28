Karl-Anthony Towns to Remain Hub of Knicks Offense
Sep 28, 2026, 9:47 PM ETNew York Knicks forward/center Karl-Anthony Towns will remain a central part of the offense this season, with head coach Mike Brown saying the scheme will continue to run through him while evolving over time. The six-time All-Star averaged 20.1 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 3.0 assists across 75 games last season before taking on more playmaking responsibility during the playoffs. Towns averaged 6.6 assists through the first two rounds before that number fell to 3.1 over the final nine games. If the Knicks keep using him as a facilitator from the elbow, even a modest assist increase would add another layer to an already strong fantasy profile.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kristian Winfield
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Khaman Maluach Draws Strong Praise Ahead of Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:38 PM ETPhoenix Suns center Khaman Maluach has made a noticeable jump heading into his second season, according to Kellan Olson of Arizona Sports. Devin Booker said the 20-year-old has made "the biggest leap" of any Suns player he saw this summer and called him "way ahead of the curve." Maluach averaged just 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds in 8.9 minutes as a rookie before posting 19.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game in Summer League. With Mark Williams (shoulder) sidelined for several months, Maluach and Oso Ighodaro are in line for increased center minutes. If Maluach earns the larger share, his rebounding and shot-blocking could quickly put him on the fantasy radar.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Kellan Olson
Brandon Ingram to Miss Start of Season with Partially Torn Achilles
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:31 PM ETLos Angeles Clippers forward Brandon Ingram (Achilles) will miss the start of the 2026-27 season after doctors discovered and addressed a partially torn Achilles during his heel surgery in May. Interim president of basketball operations Trent Redden said Monday that there is no firm timetable and that Ingram will be reevaluated around the start of the season. The 29-year-old averaged 21.5 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 3.7 assists across 77 games with Toronto last year. His absence should leave Darius Garland with plenty of creation duties, while Rui Hachimura and rookie Keaton Wagler could see more offensive opportunities. With no return date yet, Ingram carries considerably more draft risk.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tomer Azarly
Tyrese Haliburton Says He Has No Restrictions
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:19 PM ETIndiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles) said Monday that he is 100 percent healthy and will have no restrictions entering the season. "There is no source. I am the source," Haliburton told reporters at media day after missing all of 2025-26 while recovering from a torn right Achilles. Head coach Rick Carlisle was slightly more cautious, saying the Pacers will monitor Haliburton's workload but do not anticipate many limitations. Haliburton averaged 18.6 points, 9.2 assists, and 1.4 steals in his last healthy season. His return should restore him as Indiana's primary playmaker, while Andrew Nembhard could see some of last year's 7.7-assist workload shift back toward Haliburton.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Tyler Smith
Collin Murray-Boyles to Play Both Frontcourt Spots
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:12 PM ETToronto Raptors forward/center Collin Murray-Boyles will see time at both frontcourt spots this season, with head coach Darko Rajakovic saying he could even share the floor with Jakob Poeltl. The 2025 No. 9 pick made the All-Rookie Second Team after averaging 8.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks in 21.9 minutes. Murray-Boyles raised his production in the playoffs, posting 14.4 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.3 steals, and 1.1 blocks against Cleveland. With Kawhi Leonard and Scottie Barnes occupying major forward minutes, his ability to handle both the four and five could help him earn a larger role. The defensive stats become especially appealing if his workload moves closer to his playoff level.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Blake Murphy
Kristaps Porzingis Out Indefinitely with Undisclosed Health Issue
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:06 PM ETGolden State Warriors forward/center Kristaps Porzingis (undisclosed) is out indefinitely and won't travel to Hawaii for training camp, according to ESPN's Anthony Slater. General manager Mike Dunleavy said Porzingis was fully cleared and on the court last week before the issue surfaced, adding that he is unavailable for now but not necessarily for opening night. The 31-year-old averaged 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks across 32 games last season. His lengthy injury history makes this worth monitoring, while Al Horford, Charles Bassey, and rookie Yaxel Lendeborg could handle more frontcourt work in camp.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Anthony Slater
Jalen Duren Skips Pistons Media Day
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:01 PM ETRestricted free-agent center Jalen Duren skipped Monday's media day and will miss the start of Detroit Pistons training camp as contract negotiations remain stalled, according to ESPN's Shams Charania. The 22-year-old has yet to accept Detroit's fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million offer and faces a Thursday deadline on his one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting across 70 games last season while earning All-NBA Third Team honors. If the standoff continues, Paul Reed could see a sizable increase in center minutes after averaging 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 13.9 minutes last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Shams Charania
Max Christie Gets More On-Ball Work in Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:54 AM ETDallas Mavericks guard/forward Max Christie has spent portions of training camp working as a primary creator under new head coach Dusty May. Christie said the coaching staff is trying to build his confidence in that role, while May noted that the 23-year-old "can be a primary handler at times." Christie averaged 12.3 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists across 77 games last season while shooting 40.4 percent from three and making a career-high 68 starts. With Kyrie Irving back and Marcus Sasser also in the guard rotation, Christie probably won't handle the ball full-time. Still, even a small jump in assists would give his fantasy game another dimension beyond three-point shooting.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ron Harrod Jr.
Alperen Sengun Works on Three-Point Shot
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:47 AM ETHouston Rockets forward/center Alperen Sengun said corner threes are the shot he most wants to add this season. The 24-year-old is working with shooting coach Chip Engelland and believes confidence is a major part of improving from deep. Sengun attempted only seven corner threes last season while shooting 30.5 percent from beyond the arc overall. He still averaged 20.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 6.2 assists, so three-point shooting remains one of the few holes in his fantasy game. If Sengun can knock down a few more corner threes, it would give defenses one more thing to worry about. His fantasy value, though, will still be driven by the scoring, rebounding, and playmaking he already provides.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Johnny Askounis
Miles Kelly Joins Warriors on Training Camp Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:27 AM ETThe Golden State Warriors signed guard Miles Kelly to a non-guaranteed training camp contract, with the 23-year-old joining Dalen Terry and Alex Toohey as camp invites. Kelly appeared in 14 games for Dallas on a two-way deal last season, averaging 3.1 points in 9.6 minutes before being waived in March. He made a much bigger impact with the Texas Legends, averaging 21.0 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent from three across 33 games. Santa Cruz recently acquired Kelly's returning rights, and with Golden State already carrying 15 standard contracts and three two-way players, the G-League appears to be his clearest path. His shooting is worth tracking, but there isn't much fantasy appeal yet.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Dalton Johnson
Blake Wesley Signing One-Year Deal with Clippers
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:21 AM ETGuard Blake Wesley is signing a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Jake Fischer. The former first-round pick heads to his third team in three seasons after averaging 4.8 points, 1.3 rebounds, and 2.0 assists in a career-low 11.6 minutes across 31 games with Portland last season. Wesley also shot just 27.8 percent from three. Los Angeles already has Darius Garland and rookie Keaton Wagler leading a deep backcourt that includes Kris Dunn, Bradley Beal, and Max Strus. Wesley will have plenty of competition for playing time, leaving little reason to expect fantasy value unless injuries open the door.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Jake Fischer
Daniel Gafford Adds Three-Point Shot in Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 28, 2026, 9:09 AM ETDallas Mavericks center Daniel Gafford has the freedom to take rhythm threes this season, according to Mike Curtis of The Dallas Morning News. Head coach Dusty May said that freedom will continue "as long as he continues to earn the right," noting that Gafford went 1-for-1 from deep during live play Sunday. The 27-year-old has taken just one three-pointer in his NBA career, so any success from deep would be a bonus rather than something to count on. Gafford averaged 9.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks in 21.7 minutes last season, and those are still the areas that matter most for fantasy. With Dereck Lively II (foot) working his way back and Morez Johnson Jr. also in the frontcourt mix, Gafford's playing time remains the bigger question mark.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Mike Curtis
Jalen Duren Expected to Miss Pistons Media Day
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:49 PM ETRestricted free agent center Jalen Duren is expected to miss Monday's media day as contract negotiations with the Detroit Pistons remain stalled, according to Sam Amick and Hunter Patterson of The Athletic. The 22-year-old has until Oct. 1 to accept a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer after Detroit offered him a fully guaranteed five-year, $200 million deal. Duren averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds on 65.0 percent shooting last season while earning All-Star and All-NBA Third Team honors. With Isaiah Stewart now in Memphis, an extended Duren absence could push Paul Reed into a much larger role after he averaged 10.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks when playing at least 10 minutes last season.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Hunter Patterson
Kevin McCullar Jr. Returns to Knicks on Two-Way Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:39 PM ETThe New York Knicks have signed guard/forward Kevin McCullar Jr. to a two-way contract, bringing him back for a third season with the organization. The 25-year-old spent much of last year with Westchester, averaging 16.8 points, 6.7 assists, 5.4 rebounds, 2.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks across 10 starts. His NBA opportunities remained limited, as McCullar averaged 2.4 points in 7.4 minutes over 21 appearances. New York also has several veterans competing for reserve wing spots in camp, so McCullar could again spend significant time developing in the G-League. His all-around production is worth tracking, but regular NBA minutes remain difficult to project.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Tyler Nickel Signs Two-Way Deal with Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:28 PM ETThe New York Knicks have signed forward Tyler Nickel to a two-way contract, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 47th pick in June's draft averaged 13.5 points while shooting 40.0 percent from three during his senior season at Vanderbilt. Nickel carried that shooting into Summer League, averaging 12.2 points across five games and knocking down six threes against Brooklyn. With Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Josh Hart already commanding wing minutes, Westchester should be a major part of Nickel's rookie season. His shooting gives him a skill worth tracking, but he isn't a near-term fantasy option.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Dennis Smith Jr. Agrees to Exhibit 10 Deal with Heat
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:16 PM ETGuard Dennis Smith Jr. has agreed to join the Miami Heat, though he won't be with the team when training camp opens, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The former No. 9 overall pick is expected to eventually sign an Exhibit 10 deal, with a return to the G-League's Sioux Falls Skyforce likely. Smith averaged 8.2 points, 6.7 assists, and 4.7 rebounds in 26.1 minutes across 21 games with Sioux Falls last season while struggling with his shot. Davion Mitchell and Dru Smith are already ahead of him at point guard, with rookie Tre Donaldson on a two-way deal. Another Skyforce stint appears to be the likely outcome, leaving Smith without fantasy appeal for now.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
Gary Harris Waived by Pistons
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:07 PM ETThe Detroit Pistons have waived guard/forward Gary Harris, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto. The 32-year-old arrived from Milwaukee alongside Taurean Prince in the July trade that sent Caris LeVert to the Bucks. Harris averaged a career-low 2.7 points in 13.8 minutes across 48 games last season, though he shot 41.2 percent from three. He hasn't topped 65 appearances in a season since 2017-18 and faced a crowded Detroit perimeter rotation that includes Isaiah Joe and Kevin Huerter. His departure has little fantasy impact, while the open roster spot could prove useful with restricted free agent Jalen Duren still unsigned.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Michael Scotto
Ian Schieffelin Joins Heat on Exhibit 10 Deal
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:44 AM ETThe Miami Heat have signed undrafted forward Ian Schieffelin to an Exhibit 10 contract, bringing their roster to 20 players, according to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel. The former Clemson standout spent four seasons playing basketball before switching to tight end for the Tigers last season, appearing in eight games. Schieffelin averaged 12.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in his final basketball season, then posted 8.4 points and 3.6 rebounds across five Summer League games with Miami. With all three two-way spots already filled and a deep frontcourt led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo, Schieffelin faces long odds of seeing NBA minutes and carries no immediate fantasy appeal.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Ira Winderman
N'Faly Dante Signs Exhibit 10 Deal with Knicks
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:37 AM ETThe New York Knicks have signed center N'Faly Dante (knee) to an Exhibit 10 contract, the team announced Saturday. The 24-year-old tore his right ACL during a G-League game in December and underwent surgery in January, with his rehab expected to extend into the start of the season. Dante has appeared in only eight NBA games with Houston and Atlanta, averaging 3.4 points and 3.5 rebounds in 8.3 minutes. The deal could eventually lead to a stint with the Westchester Knicks once he's healthy. With Andre Drummond backing up Karl-Anthony Towns, Dante won't factor into the fantasy picture anytime soon.--Brian Dailisan
Source: NY Knicks PR
Santi Aldama Limited by Nagging Injury at Mavericks Camp
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:23 AM ETDallas Mavericks forward Santi Aldama (undisclosed) was limited during Saturday's practice while dealing with a "nagging injury," according to Noah Weber. Head coach Dusty May said he didn't know the specifics, though Aldama was seen with tape on his knee. The 25-year-old underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right knee in March after averaging 14.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, and 1.6 combined steals and blocks across 43 games with Memphis. Dallas has not linked the current issue to that knee, so there is no reason for major concern yet. Still, his status is worth monitoring with Dereck Lively II (foot) also working his way back.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Noah Weber
Fred VanVleet Faces Early Minutes Limit
Brian Dailisan
Brian Dailisan
Sep 27, 2026, 9:14 AM ETHouston Rockets guard Fred VanVleet (knee) isn't expected to play both ends of back-to-backs to begin the season, while any minutes restriction will depend on how he progresses through training camp, according to head coach Ime Udoka. The 32-year-old missed all of last season after tearing his right ACL during an offseason workout. In his last healthy campaign, VanVleet averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 2.7 threes while shooting 37.8 percent from the field. The steals and perimeter shooting still offer fantasy value, but the early workload management lowers his volume. Reed Sheppard and Marcus Smart could see additional ball-handling opportunities whenever VanVleet sits.--Brian Dailisan
Source: Will Guillory