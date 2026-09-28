Sep 28, 2026, 4:01 PM ET

Sitting 84th in the FedEx Cup standings, Tom Hoge only needs a competent fall to keep hold of PGA Tour status next season. He couldn't hang his hat on much in 2026, as he averaged negative strokes gained in three of the four individual metrics. The fourth, however, was a respectable 0.319 average in strokes gained on approach. He's coming off a missed cut at the Biltmore Championship, where he lost strokes both off the tee and on approach. Expect the iron play to return to the positive side of things, but the game off the tee and on and around the greens may be a different story. This resort-style layout takes some of the pressure off being uber precise, but players need plenty of birdies to stay in it. Despite Hoge not contending much this year, he's still top 30 in birdie-or-better rate. The 37-year-old is far from a safe play, but there is upside if he avoids bogeys on this easier layout.