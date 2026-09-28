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Joseph Williams Has Become a Priority Pickup

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Sep 28, 2026, 1:54 PM ET

Colorado wide receiver Joseph Williams has become difficult to leave on waivers. He caught 11 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown at Baylor, giving him 22 receptions for 361 yards and four scores through four games. Over the past three contests alone, Williams has 20 catches for 338 yards and all four of those touchdowns. Colorado has scored only twice over its last two games, and Williams caught both scores, so the offense's problems have not stopped the ball from finding him. Texas Tech visits Boulder in Week 5, a tougher matchup than some of his early-season spots, but the role is strong enough to trust. Williams is a priority add and has moved into weekly starting consideration rather than streamer territory.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:46 PM ET

Arkansas wide receiver Chris Marshall followed his 136-yard game against Georgia with nine catches for 195 yards and a touchdown against Tulsa. He now has 28 receptions for 473 yards through four games, and his 16 catches for 331 yards over the past two weeks show that this is not one isolated spike. The touchdown against Tulsa was his first of the season, which helps explain why his fantasy production had lagged behind the receiving volume. Arkansas travels to Texas A&M in Week 5, and RotoBaller's current waiver column treats Marshall as a fantasy-relevant receiver rather than a player to chase only after one big game. He is a strong waiver add in standard CFF leagues, especially for teams that need steady target volume.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:38 PM ET

Missouri wide receiver Cayden Lee left little doubt about his waiver status against Mississippi State, catching 11 passes for 156 yards and two touchdowns. He entered the game with 16 receptions for 256 yards and two scores, putting him at 27 catches for 412 yards and four touchdowns through four games. Lee has at least five receptions in every outing and already has two 100-yard performances. RotoBaller's Week 5 waiver column lists him first among wide receiver pickups and notes that this may be the last chance to get him. Florida comes to Columbia next, but Lee is well past the point where the matchup should determine whether he is rostered. He is a must-add and belongs in weekly starting lineups.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:30 PM ET

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (fibula) underwent surgery Monday morning after suffering the injury in Saturday's 35-6 win over Texas A&M, according to Wilson Alexander. There is still optimism that Weeks can return this season, but no firm timetable has been established. The senior was injured during the third quarter against the Aggies after recording four tackles and a quarterback hurry. Weeks has 24 tackles and 2.5 tackles for loss through four games and serves as one of LSU's defensive leaders and signal-callers. The Tigers will have to adjust at linebacker while he begins his recovery, with the possibility of a return later in the 2026 season still on the table.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Wilson Alexander
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:23 PM ET

Virginia Tech running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. needs to be added after what happened at Boston College. He handled 25 carries for 209 yards and the go-ahead 76-yard touchdown, then added three catches for 19 yards. Overton is now at 409 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 60 carries, along with 10 receptions for 114 yards and another score. Marcellous Hawkins still had 10 carries against Boston College, but Overton dominated the workload and has been the more productive back through four games. RotoBaller's latest player update says he appears to be Virginia Tech's RB1 and should be added in all leagues. That fits the evidence. Overton is a must-add wherever he remains available, not merely a short-term streamer after one big game.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:15 PM ET

Indiana running back Lee Beebe Jr. took over after Turbo Richard left Friday's win over Northwestern with a lower-leg injury and delivered the biggest game of his career, rushing 24 times for 203 yards and a touchdown. Beebe had already logged 14, 16 and 17 carries over Indiana's first three games, so this was not a one-week role appearing out of nowhere. He now has 398 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 71 carries. Richard's status for Week 5 remains uncertain, while Khobie Martin is still out until around midseason. Even if Richard returns soon, Beebe has been a regular part of Indiana's two-back rotation all year. He is a priority waiver add, and his value jumps further if Richard misses Saturday's trip to Rutgers.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 1:02 PM ET

Virginia quarterback Beau Pribula accounted for five touchdowns against Delaware, completing 24 of 28 passes for 279 yards and four scores while adding 24 rushing yards and his first rushing touchdown of the season. He now has 793 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and one interception through four games, along with 125 rushing yards. Most of that rushing yardage came in the opener, so the ground-game floor has not been as steady as the season total suggests. The Week 5 matchup is the selling point. Florida State has allowed 279.5 passing yards per game through four contests, one of the weakest marks in the country. Pribula is not a must-add in shallow one-quarterback leagues, but he is one of the better Week 5 streamers and a strong add in two-quarterback formats.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 12:53 PM ET

Notre Dame wide receiver Quincy Porter (knee) will undergo season-ending surgery, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Monday. The Ohio State transfer has not appeared in a game for the Fighting Irish this season while working his way back from a left knee injury. Porter underwent surgery before arriving at Notre Dame and then had another minor procedure in August, but was still unable to make it back. He had recently progressed to individual drills and Freeman said last week that the sophomore was getting closer to a return. That comeback will now have to wait until 2027, with Porter officially set to miss the remainder of his first season at Notre Dame.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Pete Nakos
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Sep 28, 2026, 12:51 PM ET

Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Heintschel erupted again Saturday, completing 29 of 37 passes for 403 yards and six touchdowns in a 59-0 win over Bucknell. His season totals are huge: 1,191 passing yards, 13 touchdowns, one interception, plus 110 rushing yards and another score. The weekly split is impossible to ignore, though. All 13 of Heintschel's passing touchdowns came against Miami (Ohio) and Bucknell, while he threw none against UCF or Syracuse. Week 5 brings a trip to Virginia Tech, which has allowed only 158.2 passing yards and 16 points per game through four contests. Heintschel is still worth adding in two-quarterback and superflex formats, and the ceiling makes him a useful one-QB stash. For Week 5 specifically, he is a risky streamer rather than a priority start.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 12:40 PM ET

Arizona quarterback Noah Fifita followed his four-touchdown game against Northern Illinois with four more passing scores at Washington State. He completed 22 of 36 passes for 297 yards with one interception in the 34-24 win, bringing him to 1,131 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games. He also has two rushing touchdowns. RotoBaller already labeled Fifita a priority pickup after Week 3, and the case is stronger now after another four-score passing day. Cincinnati visits Tucson next after allowing 240.2 passing yards per game through four contests. Fifita does not bring the rushing floor of Michael Hawkins Jr., but he has moved beyond one-week streamer territory. He is a priority add for quarterback-needy teams and worth holding after Week 5.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 12:27 PM ET

West Virginia quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. finally had a rough passing day against Oklahoma State, completing 10 of 22 passes for 132 yards with no touchdowns and one interception. His fantasy value barely blinked. Hawkins ran 28 times for 102 yards and scored all three of the Mountaineers' touchdowns, pushing his season totals to 425 rushing yards and nine rushing scores through four games. That rushing workload is why he should not be treated as a one-week streamer. Iowa State is next and has allowed just 158.8 passing yards per game, so the matchup is not especially friendly through the air. Hawkins has already shown he can get there without much passing production. If he is still available, he remains a must-add and a weekly starting option.--Bruno Mulé
Source: ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 12:25 PM ET

Michigan State running back Cam Edwards (knee) will miss the remainder of the 2026 season, head coach Pat Fitzgerald announced Monday. Edwards injured his right knee early in Saturday's 31-13 loss to Nebraska and was carted off after rushing four times for 16 yards and catching one pass for 23 yards. He finishes the season with 304 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 64 carries, along with four receptions for 35 yards. Jaziun Patterson took on the bulk of the backfield work after Edwards went down, finishing with 16 carries for 54 yards and Michigan State's only touchdown. Marvis Parrish had three carries for six yards, so Patterson has the early edge for additional work as the Spartans reorganize the backfield.--Bruno Mulé
Source: On3
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Sep 28, 2026, 12:06 PM ET

Florida wide receiver Vernell Brown III (knee) has been diagnosed with a low-grade strain after leaving Saturday's win over Ole Miss, head coach Jon Sumrall said Monday. Sumrall called it the lowest-grade strain possible and said an MRI revealed nothing that should be a long-term issue. Brown's return will largely depend on pain tolerance, and Florida has not provided a firm timetable. The sophomore injured his right knee following a 6-yard run in the second quarter against Ole Miss and did not return. He caught three passes for 25 yards before leaving, bringing his season totals to 17 receptions for 271 yards and two touchdowns. Florida travels to Missouri on Saturday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Zach Abolverdi
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Sep 28, 2026, 11:34 AM ET

Louisville quarterback Lincoln Kienholz is a game-time decision for the team's Week 5 matchup against NC State with an undisclosed injury. Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm announced Monday morning that the star quarterback "Has something. We're not going to probably elaborate. It'll be a game time decision". In Week 4, Kienholz was hit late in the game and limped off the field on the final possession. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Nakos Of On3
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Sep 28, 2026, 8:49 AM ET

South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart has been suspended indefinitely after a 49-18 loss to Alabama on Saturday. Reports indicate that during the game, Stewart openly talked back to the coaching staff and refused to leave the game when subbed out. Stewart also threw a punch at an Alabama player during the game. The junior edge rusher was a top-10 consensus player heading into the season and was a projected top-10 pick by many draft analysts. However, he started this season injured and was on a snap count for the Alabama game. It's unclear how long the suspension will last or if Stewart has played his last snap for the Gamecocks. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: Pete Thamel Of ESPN
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Sep 28, 2026, 8:41 AM ET

USC linebacker Desman Stephens II has been suspended for the team's Week 5 game against Washington. In USC's Week 4 loss to Oregon, Stephens was ejected for a late hit to the head on quarterback Dante Moore, concussing him and sending him to the hospital. Moore's head scans came back negative, and he was able to travel back to Eugene with the rest of the team. It's unclear if Stephens will face additional suspensions at this time. --Chris Blomstrand
Source: ESPN College Football
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:33 AM ET

Arizona senior quarterback Noah Fifita threw four touchdown passes for the second consecutive game in Arizona's 34-24 win over Washington State. Arizona's offense has focused more on the passing game in 2026 behind their senior leader. Fifita has 11 touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns in four games. He is also averaging 282.8 passing yards per game. Fifita is 12th in fantasy points in Yahoo! leagues, but is still available in 93% of leagues. Chances are that he is outperforming your fantasy QB, and he likely has an easier schedule. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:25 AM ET

Virginia Tech sophomore running back Jeffrey Overton Jr. had a career game in Tech's 21-14 win over Boston College. Overton had 25 carries for 209 yards and a touchdown. Overton had 200 rushing yards in three games coming into this game. Overton started the season behind Marcellous Hawkins Jr. on the Virginia Tech depth chart, but Overton was the workhorse in this one. Hawkins only carried 10 times for 19 yards. Overton is only rostered in 21% of Yahoo! leagues. He appears to be the RB1 for Virginia Tech and should be added in all leagues. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:18 AM ET

LSU's offense has had no trouble moving the ball this season, but it has been different players who have had big games every week. This week, it was Hawaii transfer Jackson Harris who wowed the Tiger Stadium crowd. Harris caught six passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns in LSU's 35-6 blowout win over Texas A&M. Harris only had five receptions for 117 yards in three games coming into this one. LSU lost star TE Trey'Dez Green against Mississippi last week, and he is still without a timetable for his return. Harris is worth adding for the duration of Green's injury, especially ahead of a Week 5 matchup against McNeese State. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 27, 2026, 5:11 AM ET

Alabama sophomore quarterback Keelon Russell had the best game of his career in Alabama's 49-18 blowout win over South Carolina. Russell completed 21-of-27 passes for 365 yards and four touchdowns. Russell also ran eight times for 35 yards and a touchdown. Russell has scored a rushing touchdown in three of four games this season. The first-time starter has improved in every game this season. Russell is still available in 59% of Yahoo! fantasy leagues. He is worth a look if you need help at quarterback. Alabama's schedule is entering the tougher part, but if you can hold out, his last three games are very favorable at a critical point in your fantasy season. --Mike Marteny - RotoBaller
Source: ESPN
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Sep 26, 2026, 10:11 PM ET

LSU linebacker and team captain Whit Weeks (ankle) was seen heading to the locker room on crutches, wearing a boot on his right foot, during Saturday's game against Texas A&M. It is being reported that the star linebacker suffered a right ankle injury at some point in the game, and it's unclear what the prognosis is. Weeks has been ruled out for the rest of the game.--Chris Blomstrand
Source: Lonn Phillips Sullivan Of lsuodyssey.com
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