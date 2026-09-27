Is Austin Cindric Worth Rostering for DFS at Kansas?

Sep 20, 2026, 9:39 PM ET

Joey Logano of Team Penske won the Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway after missing out on winning last week's race at World Wide Technology Raceway. Logano began the race from second place, but slipped back to third after being passed by William Byron in the opening laps. The No. 22 Ford driver remained in third until a competition caution on lap 40, when he stayed out of pit road while others went in and he inherited the lead. Logano went on to lead the rest of the laps in the first stage, and despite a challenge from Kyle Larson, Logano held on for the stage win. In the second stage, Logano went to pit road during the stage break and restarted the stage from just outside the top 15. The Penske driver then steadily moved through the field to make it back up to third by the end of the stage and earn eight more stage points. In the final stage, Logano remained inside the top five, outside of pit stops, through most of the stage. Logano tried to make gains to the front, but only made it as high as fourth until lap 494, when Ty Gibbs, Carson Hocevar, and Larson all started making contact with each other for the race win. This left a lane open for Logano to take advantage of with momentum, and he passed all three drivers without issue. After leading the final few laps of the race, Logano took his third victory of 2026 and moved to third in the championship standings. Through 29 races, Logano is now 16 points behind Larson for the championship title with seven races left in The Chase.