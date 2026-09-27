Zay Flowers Could Be Limited to 20-30 Snaps if Active
Sep 27, 2026, 1:15 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) could be on a pretty tight snap count if he plays Sunday against Dallas. NFL Network reports Flowers may be limited to around 20 to 30 snaps, which would obviously be well below his normal workload. He missed last week's game against New Orleans and only got back on the practice field Friday in a limited fashion after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday. The interesting part here is what Flowers already did on a small number of snaps in Week 1. He caught five of six targets for 150 yards and a touchdown while playing just 20 offensive snaps before leaving with the hamstring issue. Rashod Bateman handled more work with Flowers out last week and turned nine targets into seven catches, 88 yards, and a score. Flowers would still carry plenty of upside if Baltimore clears him, but fantasy managers would also be taking on some obvious risk if the Ravens stick close to that reported 20-to-30-snap range.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Ian Rapoport
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Devaughn Vele Offers a Reasonable Flex Case in Week 3
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:57 PM ETNew Orleans Saints wide receiver Devaughn Vele has done enough through two games to stay in the Week 3 flex conversation against Las Vegas. Vele has caught 12 of 16 targets for 133 yards and a touchdown, topping 60 receiving yards in both games. That steady volume is the strongest part of his case, especially with Vele working as the No. 2 receiver behind Chris Olave while Jordyn Tyson remains sidelined. The matchup adds some hesitation. Las Vegas has allowed 412 passing yards and only one passing touchdown through two games while intercepting three passes, so another efficient afternoon is not guaranteed. Barion Brown is also out with a hamstring injury, which removes one more option from the rotation. Vele is healthy and sits at WR36 in RotoBaller's latest Week 3 rankings. He makes sense as a WR3 or flex for managers who value the target volume, while teams with a stronger alternative can reasonably take the safer route.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
Case Keenum Expected to Start Against Eagles
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:35 PM ETChicago Bears quarterback Case Keenum is expected to start Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Jay Glazer, as relayed by Harrison Graham. Caleb Williams (hamstring) has already been ruled out, while Tyson Bagent cleared the concussion protocol and returned to practice Saturday. Despite Bagent being available, he will reportedly serve as Keenum's backup. The 38-year-old Keenum has not played in a regular-season game since 2023, when he made two starts for Houston and completed 34 of 53 passes for 291 yards, one touchdown, and three interceptions. Monday would mark the 67th regular-season start of his career. Keenum is only a desperation option in Superflex and two-quarterback leagues after such a long layoff, while the change under center adds some uncertainty for Rome Odunze, Luther Burden III, and Chicago's passing game against Philadelphia.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Harrison Graham
Zay Flowers Looking Good in Pre-Game Warmups
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 12:28 PM ETBaltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (hamstring) is out on the field in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, putting his hamstring to the test to see if he can play in Week 3 on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Flowers is said to be looking good on the field as the Ravens mull their decision, but nothing is official as to whether he will be active. After doing his final sprint before walking off the field, Flowers gave a thumbs-up to the trainers, and the trainers cheered. It is looking good for Flowers' availability in Week 3, but fantasy managers will want to double-check Baltimore's inactives in a few hours just to make sure. The 26-year-old caught five of his six targets for a career-high 150 yards and a touchdown in the season-opening win over the Indianapolis Colts before suffering a hamstring injury that kept him from playing in the Week 2 loss to the New Orleans Saints. If Flowers is officially active on Sunday, fantasy managers need to lock him into their starting lineups as quarterback Lamar Jackson's go-to option in the passing game.--Keith Hernandez
Source: ESPN - Adam Schefter
Devin Singletary a Healthy Scratch Against Titans
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:25 PM ETNew York Giants running back Devin Singletary is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Tennessee Titans, according to Dan Salomone. Singletary had been involved in the backfield through the first two games, but his role was already shrinking. He has nine carries for 25 yards and four catches for 22 yards and a touchdown on the season, with only three rushing attempts coming in last week's loss to the Rams. Cam Skattebo sits atop the Giants' backfield, while Tyrone Tracy Jr. and Najee Harris are both active and available behind him. Leaving Singletary off the gameday roster despite being healthy is another sign that he has slipped down the pecking order in New York. There wasn't much fantasy value left to begin with, and Singletary can be left on waiver wires in most formats unless his role changes.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Dan Salomone
Jaylen Wright Won't Play Against Chiefs
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:14 PM ETMiami Dolphins running back Jaylen Wright (stinger, foot) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the team. Wright was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday before sitting out Friday and entered the weekend listed as doubtful. He has only three carries for 10 yards through two games, but he has been much more involved on special teams, returning five kickoffs for 185 yards with a long of 79. Miami's depth chart lists De'Von Achane first, Wright second and Ollie Gordon II third, so Gordon moves up behind Achane with Wright unavailable. Gordon, now in his second NFL season, has three carries for seven yards through two games, all of them coming last week against San Francisco. Wright's absence gives Gordon a clearer path to complementary touches behind Achane while also taking one of Miami's most productive kick returners out of the lineup.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Miami Dolphins
Eli Raridon Out for Patriots With Thigh Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 12:10 PM ETNew England Patriots rookie tight end Eli Raridon (thigh) has been ruled out of the team's Week 3 contest on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Raridon was injured in the team's Week 2 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers last Sunday and will now miss at least one game. The 22-year-old third-rounder from Notre Dame will be hoping to gain clearance to make his return next weekend for a divisional clash against the Buffalo Bills on the road on Sunday, Oct. 4. With Raridon sidelined on Sunday against Jacksonville, it will give quarterback Drake Maye one less big body in red-zone situations, and it will also make Hunter Henry a much more attractive tight end streamer. Through his first two NFL games in 2026, Raridon has caught both of his targets for 32 yards and a touchdown, with his touchdown coming in the season-opening loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Right now, Raridon is not rostered in any Yahoo leagues.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New England Patriots
Keon Coleman Will Play Against Chargers
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 12:03 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) is officially active for the Week 3 contest on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report on Friday. Additionally, the Bills will have receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) active after he suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. It is good news for quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills look to start the year 3-0. Coleman was only going to be a flex option in deeper fantasy football leagues if he was active and Moore was ruled out. The 23-year-old former second-round pick in 2024 from Florida State caught all six of his targets for 63 yards in the win over the Lions after Moore exited the game. Now that Moore is back, it will be hard to trust Coleman for consistent production against the Chargers as the WR3 behind Moore and Khalil Shakir. In the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, Coleman caught his only target for one yard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
Tyjae Spears Active Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:02 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, according to Turron Davenport. Spears missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards through the first two games. Spears has continued to work behind Tony Pollard while maintaining a role as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Pollard is also available after dealing with an ankle issue this week, so Tennessee will have both of its top running backs against New York.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Turron Davenport
Adonai Mitchell Ruled Out for Jets With Finger Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:56 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game on the road at the Detroit Lions, according to the team. Mitchell injured his finger in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and will now miss at least one game. It is disappointing for fantasy managers who were looking forward to potentially using the 23-year-old after he caught six of 12 targets for 63 yards last week against Green Bay. With Mitchell, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) all out for this weekend, it will open the door for rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game in what should be a pass-heavy game script for the Jets against the Lions. Behind WR1 Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams could be quarterback Geno Smith's next-best target in the passing game. Mitchell's next chance to return as the WR2 for New York will be in their Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Chicago Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Xavier Legette Inactive Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:53 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Legette missed Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. He has two catches for 64 yards through the first two games, with both receptions coming against Atlanta last week. Jalen Coker is active after dealing with an ankle injury of his own, while John Metchie III is next up behind Legette and could see more work with him unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Michael Pittman Jr. Active for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:49 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to PGH Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. A foot injury kept Pittman from playing in last week's loss to the New England Patriots, but he made enough progress in practice this week to get the green light to return to a Steelers offense that has not looked great at all through the first two weeks of the season. The 28-year-old had a decent debut with the Steelers in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards. The former second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 from USC does not have a ton of fantasy football upside in Pittsburgh's lackluster offense, but he could continue to draw the eye of quarterback Aaron Rodgers on short underneath routes. Going into Sunday's contest against an improved Bengals defense, fantasy managers should view Pittman as a low-upside WR4/flex option in his return to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Jalen Coker Active Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:47 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coker was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and returned to practice on a limited basis Friday before carrying a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, including eight receptions for 66 yards against Atlanta last week. Coker will be available for Bryce Young and the Panthers after there was some uncertainty surrounding his status entering Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jaylen Warren Active Against Bengals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:44 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for a Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals after he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out, which means that Warren should have a much bigger role out of Pittsburgh's backfield this weekend. Fantasy managers should be starting Warren for an increase in volume wherever they have him rostered. Rookie running back Eli Heidenreich is a surprise healthy scratch with Dowdle out due to injury. The Steelers signed Travis Homer to their active roster on Saturday, so he is expected to be the primary change-of-pace option for the team behind Warren against Cincy. The 27-year-old Warren has been more efficient than Dowdle through the first two weeks of the season, rushing for 89 yards on 21 carries while adding seven receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
DJ Moore Officially Active for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:35 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for the team's Week 3 contest against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered an AC joint sprain in the team's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday. Moore's status was in doubt going into Sunday, but he has been cleared after some extra time to heal up between the Week 2 and Week 3 games. In addition to Moore, quarterback Josh Allen will have Keon Coleman (ankle) active after he was also listed as questionable for this weekend's game. The 29-year-old Moore did not catch a pass last Thursday before leaving with his shoulder injury, but he was heavily involved in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for an even 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in his debut with the team. Against the 0-2 Chargers, Moore should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups in Week 3 now that he is officially active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
Adonai Mitchell Expected to Be Inactive Against Lions
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:25 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler. Mitchell was considered a game-time decision after injuring his finger during Thursday's practice and remaining limited Friday. He was heavily involved against Green Bay last week, catching six passes for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets. Garrett Wilson remains the Jets' top receiver, while Isaiah Williams could take on more work with Mitchell expected to sit. Rookie Malik McClain is also on the active roster after being promoted earlier this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Denzel Boston Offers Upside With Some Week 3 Risk
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:18 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston has earned a bigger role quickly, but Week 3 against Carolina comes with a little more uncertainty. The rookie has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns through two games, while his targets climbed from four in the opener to seven last week. That growth is encouraging. At the same time, 101 of Boston's 154 receiving yards have come on touchdown catches of 46 and 55 yards, so his early fantasy production has leaned heavily on explosive plays. Carolina's outside coverage with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson also gives him a tougher test than he saw in Tampa Bay. Boston remains a starter for Cleveland and is healthy heading into Sunday, so the opportunity should still be there. He sits at WR45 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings. Boston makes sense as a flex for managers chasing upside, while teams with a steadier alternative can reasonably take the safer route.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Expected to Play Against Chargers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:06 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore was limited Wednesday, missed Thursday's practice, and returned in a limited capacity Friday before being listed as questionable. He suffered the shoulder injury against Detroit last week and finished that game without a reception, though he did have one carry for minus-one yard. Moore opened the season with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against Houston. His official active status will still come closer to kickoff, but the expectation is that Josh Allen will have Moore back in the lineup against Los Angeles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Cowboys, Lions Inquire on Trade for Joey Porter Jr.
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:43 AM ETThe Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are among several teams that "have begun making inquiries" on a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (undisclosed), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Porter and the Steelers had previously engaged in extension talks, but those came to an end when Week 1 arrived and a new deal still wasn't in place. Pittsburgh intends to uphold its policy against having contract negotiations during the season, leaving Porter on the trade market as the regular season continues. Dallas and Detroit have two of the worst secondaries in football, so it's no surprise that they're interested in Porter, who tallied 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception across 14 games last year. With that being said, Porter has yet to play this season and is questionable for Week 3 with an undisclosed issue.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Jayden Daniels Should Return Within Three Weeks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:37 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to return within three weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former first-round pick underwent extensive testing after dislocating his elbow during last week's loss to the Cowboys, and medical experts determined that he'll miss no more than three games as part of his recovery. Rapoport notes that Daniels may end up wearing a brace on his shoulder during games once he does return. The 25-year-old had very modest passing numbers to start the season, but he salvaged his fantasy value with three touchdowns, zero turnovers, and 100 rushing yards through less than two full games. Marcus Mariota is expected to start at quarterback for now, but Daniels will return to the lineup as a low-end fantasy QB1 sometime in mid-October.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Keon Coleman Expected to Play in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:33 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers despite being listed as questionable, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The 23-year-old missed back-to-back practices before returning to log a limited session on Friday. After two very modest seasons to open his career, Coleman is trying to get back on track as a fantasy-relevant option under new head coach Joe Brady. He had a quiet Week 1, but he filled in admirably last week for DJ Moore (shoulder) with six catches and 63 yards. Coleman has managed to catch all seven of his targets this season, offering a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen. If Moore, who is questionable, ends up playing on Sunday, it will be tougher to justify starting Coleman in fantasy football. However, if Moore is sidelined, Coleman should step up as a WR3/flex with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Cameron Wolfe