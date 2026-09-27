Keon Coleman Will Play Against Chargers
Sep 27, 2026, 12:03 PM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) is officially active for the Week 3 contest on Sunday against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after being listed as questionable on the final injury report on Friday. Additionally, the Bills will have receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) active after he suffered an AC joint sprain in his shoulder in the Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions. It is good news for quarterback Josh Allen as the Bills look to start the year 3-0. Coleman was only going to be a flex option in deeper fantasy football leagues if he was active and Moore was ruled out. The 23-year-old former second-round pick in 2024 from Florida State caught all six of his targets for 63 yards in the win over the Lions after Moore exited the game. Now that Moore is back, it will be hard to trust Coleman for consistent production against the Chargers as the WR3 behind Moore and Khalil Shakir. In the Week 1 win over the Houston Texans, Coleman caught his only target for one yard.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
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Tyjae Spears Active Against Giants
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 12:02 PM ETTennessee Titans running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the New York Giants, according to Turron Davenport. Spears missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning in a limited capacity Friday and carried a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 10 carries for 53 yards and four catches for 41 yards through the first two games. Spears has continued to work behind Tony Pollard while maintaining a role as both a runner and receiver out of the backfield. Pollard is also available after dealing with an ankle issue this week, so Tennessee will have both of its top running backs against New York.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Turron Davenport
Adonai Mitchell Ruled Out for Jets With Finger Injury
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:56 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is inactive for the team's Week 3 game on the road at the Detroit Lions, according to the team. Mitchell injured his finger in the Week 2 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers and will now miss at least one game. It is disappointing for fantasy managers who were looking forward to potentially using the 23-year-old after he caught six of 12 targets for 63 yards last week against Green Bay. With Mitchell, rookie Omar Cooper Jr. (ankle), and tight end Mason Taylor (thumb) all out for this weekend, it will open the door for rookie first-round tight end Kenyon Sadiq to have a big game in what should be a pass-heavy game script for the Jets against the Lions. Behind WR1 Garrett Wilson, Isaiah Williams could be quarterback Geno Smith's next-best target in the passing game. Mitchell's next chance to return as the WR2 for New York will be in their Week 4 contest next Sunday, Oct. 4, at the Chicago Bears.--Keith Hernandez
Source: New York Jets
Xavier Legette Inactive Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:53 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Legette missed Thursday's practice before returning in a limited capacity Friday and entered the weekend listed as questionable. He has two catches for 64 yards through the first two games, with both receptions coming against Atlanta last week. Jalen Coker is active after dealing with an ankle injury of his own, while John Metchie III is next up behind Legette and could see more work with him unavailable.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Michael Pittman Jr. Active for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:49 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. (foot) is officially active for Sunday's game against the division-rival Cincinnati Bengals after being listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to PGH Steelers Now's Alan Saunders. A foot injury kept Pittman from playing in last week's loss to the New England Patriots, but he made enough progress in practice this week to get the green light to return to a Steelers offense that has not looked great at all through the first two weeks of the season. The 28-year-old had a decent debut with the Steelers in their season-opening win over the Atlanta Falcons, catching all three of his targets for 58 yards. The former second-round pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020 from USC does not have a ton of fantasy football upside in Pittsburgh's lackluster offense, but he could continue to draw the eye of quarterback Aaron Rodgers on short underneath routes. Going into Sunday's contest against an improved Bengals defense, fantasy managers should view Pittman as a low-upside WR4/flex option in his return to action.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
Jalen Coker Active Against Browns
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:47 AM ETCarolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (ankle) is active for Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Coker was limited Wednesday, sat out Thursday, and returned to practice on a limited basis Friday before carrying a questionable designation into the weekend. He has 16 catches for 204 yards and two touchdowns through the first two games, including eight receptions for 66 yards against Atlanta last week. Coker will be available for Bryce Young and the Panthers after there was some uncertainty surrounding his status entering Sunday.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Jaylen Warren Active Against Bengals
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:44 AM ETPittsburgh Steelers running back Jaylen Warren (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for a Week 3 divisional clash against the Cincinnati Bengals after he was listed as questionable on Friday's final injury report, according to Alan Saunders of PGH Steelers Now. Meanwhile, backfield mate Rico Dowdle (toe) has been ruled out, which means that Warren should have a much bigger role out of Pittsburgh's backfield this weekend. Fantasy managers should be starting Warren for an increase in volume wherever they have him rostered. Rookie running back Eli Heidenreich is a surprise healthy scratch with Dowdle out due to injury. The Steelers signed Travis Homer to their active roster on Saturday, so he is expected to be the primary change-of-pace option for the team behind Warren against Cincy. The 27-year-old Warren has been more efficient than Dowdle through the first two weeks of the season, rushing for 89 yards on 21 carries while adding seven receptions on 10 targets for 61 yards through the air.--Keith Hernandez
Source: PGH Steelers Now - Alan Saunders
DJ Moore Officially Active for Week 3
Keith Hernandez
Keith Hernandez
Sep 27, 2026, 11:35 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is officially active on Sunday for the team's Week 3 contest against the visiting Los Angeles Chargers after he suffered an AC joint sprain in the team's Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions last Thursday. Moore's status was in doubt going into Sunday, but he has been cleared after some extra time to heal up between the Week 2 and Week 3 games. In addition to Moore, quarterback Josh Allen will have Keon Coleman (ankle) active after he was also listed as questionable for this weekend's game. The 29-year-old Moore did not catch a pass last Thursday before leaving with his shoulder injury, but he was heavily involved in the season-opening win over the Houston Texans, catching five of his eight targets for an even 100 yards and his first touchdown of the year in his debut with the team. Against the 0-2 Chargers, Moore should be returned to all starting fantasy lineups in Week 3 now that he is officially active.--Keith Hernandez
Source: Buffalo Bills
Adonai Mitchell Expected to Be Inactive Against Lions
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:25 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is expected to be inactive for Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, according to Jeremy Fowler. Mitchell was considered a game-time decision after injuring his finger during Thursday's practice and remaining limited Friday. He was heavily involved against Green Bay last week, catching six passes for 63 yards on a team-high 12 targets. Garrett Wilson remains the Jets' top receiver, while Isaiah Williams could take on more work with Mitchell expected to sit. Rookie Malik McClain is also on the active roster after being promoted earlier this week.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Jeremy Fowler
Denzel Boston Offers Upside With Some Week 3 Risk
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:18 AM ETCleveland Browns wide receiver Denzel Boston has earned a bigger role quickly, but Week 3 against Carolina comes with a little more uncertainty. The rookie has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns through two games, while his targets climbed from four in the opener to seven last week. That growth is encouraging. At the same time, 101 of Boston's 154 receiving yards have come on touchdown catches of 46 and 55 yards, so his early fantasy production has leaned heavily on explosive plays. Carolina's outside coverage with Jaycee Horn and Mike Jackson also gives him a tougher test than he saw in Tampa Bay. Boston remains a starter for Cleveland and is healthy heading into Sunday, so the opportunity should still be there. He sits at WR45 in RotoBaller's Week 3 rankings. Boston makes sense as a flex for managers chasing upside, while teams with a steadier alternative can reasonably take the safer route.--Bruno Mulé
Source: RotoBaller
DJ Moore Expected to Play Against Chargers
Bruno Mulé
Bruno Mulé
Sep 27, 2026, 11:06 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver DJ Moore (shoulder) is expected to play Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Moore was limited Wednesday, missed Thursday's practice, and returned in a limited capacity Friday before being listed as questionable. He suffered the shoulder injury against Detroit last week and finished that game without a reception, though he did have one carry for minus-one yard. Moore opened the season with five catches for 100 yards and a touchdown against Houston. His official active status will still come closer to kickoff, but the expectation is that Josh Allen will have Moore back in the lineup against Los Angeles.--Bruno Mulé
Source: Adam Schefter
Cowboys, Lions Inquire on Trade for Joey Porter Jr.
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:43 AM ETThe Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions are among several teams that "have begun making inquiries" on a potential trade for Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (undisclosed), according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Porter and the Steelers had previously engaged in extension talks, but those came to an end when Week 1 arrived and a new deal still wasn't in place. Pittsburgh intends to uphold its policy against having contract negotiations during the season, leaving Porter on the trade market as the regular season continues. Dallas and Detroit have two of the worst secondaries in football, so it's no surprise that they're interested in Porter, who tallied 52 tackles, one sack, and one interception across 14 games last year. With that being said, Porter has yet to play this season and is questionable for Week 3 with an undisclosed issue.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Jayden Daniels Should Return Within Three Weeks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:37 AM ETWashington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (elbow) is expected to return within three weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The former first-round pick underwent extensive testing after dislocating his elbow during last week's loss to the Cowboys, and medical experts determined that he'll miss no more than three games as part of his recovery. Rapoport notes that Daniels may end up wearing a brace on his shoulder during games once he does return. The 25-year-old had very modest passing numbers to start the season, but he salvaged his fantasy value with three touchdowns, zero turnovers, and 100 rushing yards through less than two full games. Marcus Mariota is expected to start at quarterback for now, but Daniels will return to the lineup as a low-end fantasy QB1 sometime in mid-October.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Keon Coleman Expected to Play in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:33 AM ETBuffalo Bills wide receiver Keon Coleman (ankle) is expected to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Los Angeles Chargers despite being listed as questionable, according to Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network. The 23-year-old missed back-to-back practices before returning to log a limited session on Friday. After two very modest seasons to open his career, Coleman is trying to get back on track as a fantasy-relevant option under new head coach Joe Brady. He had a quiet Week 1, but he filled in admirably last week for DJ Moore (shoulder) with six catches and 63 yards. Coleman has managed to catch all seven of his targets this season, offering a reliable target for quarterback Josh Allen. If Moore, who is questionable, ends up playing on Sunday, it will be tougher to justify starting Coleman in fantasy football. However, if Moore is sidelined, Coleman should step up as a WR3/flex with additional upside.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Cameron Wolfe
Titans Hope Tyjae Spears Will Play Against Giants
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:21 AM ETThe Tennessee Titans are hopeful that running back Tyjae Spears (ankle) will be able to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the New York Giants, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL.com. He practiced in a limited capacity on Friday and was listed as questionable entering the weekend. While the Titans sound cautiously optimistic that Spears will suit up, there are a couple of factors to consider here. Most importantly, he'll need to work out pregame to determine if he's healthy enough to play. Additionally, there's some messy weather in the forecast, including heavy rain that could lead to sloppy field conditions. The Titans will need to determine whether Spears' injured ankle can handle running and cutting in the rain. Even if Spears does suit up, he's the backup to Tony Pollard and will likely rank in the RB4 tier for fantasy football this week.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Mike Garafolo
Adonai Mitchell Likely Headed for Favorable Game Script
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 10:19 AM ETNew York Jets wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) is questionable to play in Sunday's Week 3 contest against the Detroit Lions, but fantasy managers should be intrigued by his upside if he does suit up. The Jets are 6.5-point underdogs against the Lions, indicating that they might have to pass the football a lot just to keep pace and stay competitive on Sunday. That bodes well for Mitchell, who has handled high target volume in recent weeks and is capable of contributing when the Jets are trying to stay competitive. In last week's tight game against the Packers, Mitchell fetched a whopping 12 targets, which he turned into six catches for 63 yards. Garrett Wilson may be the flashy, big-name receiver in New York, but a healthy Mitchell is certainly capable of producing as a WR3/flex with additional upside. Now, the biggest question is whether he'll actually suit up this week. The Jets will announce their list of inactive players on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. EDT.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
NFL Requests to View Video Footage of Josh Jacobs Incident
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 9:52 AM ETThe NFL has officially requested to view video of the domestic incident that resulted in Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs being arrested and charged with two misdemeanors last offseason, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Earlier this month, Jacobs pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of battery and one misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property. The court didn't issue any jail time for the Packers' running back, but this past week, a judge denied a request to permanently seal case records. That decision opened the door for the Packers to review the surveillance footage and potentially issue a very hefty punishment. This is a major step in the NFL's investigation, as being denied access to the footage would have made it difficult for the NFL to take action. Now, they'll presumably have a clear path to thoroughly complete their own investigation and determine if Jacobs will be suspended. In the meantime, he'll remain on the commissioner's exempt list, leaving MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks atop the running back depth chart in Green Bay. The NFL's history of punishing players for domestic violence incidents has been somewhat inconsistent, but fantasy managers should brace for the possibility of a lengthy suspension that sidelines Jacobs for several months.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Ian Rapoport
Giants Considering Long List of Veteran Quarterbacks
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 9:40 AM ETThe New York Giants are exploring a long list of veteran quarterback options as potential rest-of-season replacements for Jaxson Dart (knee), who suffered a season-ending knee injury on Monday night against the Los Angeles Rams, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Jameis Winston took over for Dart on Monday and will earn the start in Week 3, but last week's 11-for-27 passing line with 111 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception showed that he's not capable of keeping the team in a competitive state for the rest of the year. The Giants have started looking into Jimmy Garoppolo (free agent), Gardner Minshew II (Cardinals), J.J. McCarthy (Vikings), Mac Jones (49ers), and Justin Fields (Chiefs). None of those players have experience with the Giants or head coach John Harbaugh, but they all represent proven veteran options with varying levels of winning and playing experience. Of that group, Garoppolo could be signed right away, while the rest would need to be traded. Opposing teams won't just be willing to trade away their backups for cheap, either, so any trade would require both sides to reach an agreement on fair compensation.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Nico Collins Has a Decent Chance to Return in Week 4
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 9:15 AM ETHouston Texans wide receiver Nico Collins (hamstring) has already been ruled out for the second game in a row, but he has a "decent chance" to return for Sunday's Week 4 contest against the Dallas Cowboys, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Collins has been sidelined since the practice week following Houston's season opener. The 27-year-old was impressive during that Week 1 contest, catching seven of 10 targets for 75 yards and one touchdown. Collins and his fantasy managers will be eager to put this injury behind him, especially if it means he's fully healthy and can return to his WR1 form in fantasy football. The Texans' offense has endured its fair share of struggles over the last year-plus, but the unit always seems to be playing at its best when Collins is on the field and showing off his extremely strong rapport with quarterback C.J. Stroud.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter
Puka Nacua Could Return Next Week, Surgery Still an Option
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 9:09 AM ETLos Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (groin) "could return as soon as next week against the Eagles," according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.com. Functionally, Nacua is capable of playing, but he has lacked explosiveness while recovering from his injury. Schefter notes that the Rams believe this is a short-term injury and expect to see Nacua back sooner rather than later, but at the same time, they won't rule out the possibility of surgery if he doesn't recover as smoothly as expected. There still seems to be plenty of moving parts here, and Nacua's injury status is far from straightforward. The fact that the Rams have yet to rule out surgery is quite worrisome for fantasy managers, as any sort of operation would likely lead to an extended absence for the superstar receiver. Nacua caught five passes for 74 yards in Week 1, ranked as the overall WR1 in PPR leagues last year, and is a must-start in all formats when healthy. Davante Adams has stepped up as quarterback Matthew Stafford's favorite target in Nacua's absence.--Andersen Pickard
Source: RotoBaller
Colby Parkinson Trending Toward Playing in Week 3
Andersen Pickard
Andersen Pickard
Sep 27, 2026, 8:49 AM ETLos Angeles Rams tight end Colby Parkinson (knee) is "trending in the right direction" to play against the Denver Broncos on Sunday Night Football in Week 3, according to head coach Sean McVay (via Adam Schefter of ESPN.com). The veteran tight end was officially listed as questionable entering this weekend, and it's a little surprising to hear the Rams are optimistic about his status after he missed all three practices this past week. Assuming he does suit up, he'll likely operate as the No. 2 tight end behind Terrance Ferguson once again. Parkinson has three catches for 21 yards so far, but on a more encouraging note, he has played at least 70% of the snaps in each of the Rams' two games. With that said, his role behind Ferguson will drop him outside of the top 30 tight ends in RotoBaller's latest fantasy football rankings for Week 3.--Andersen Pickard
Source: Adam Schefter